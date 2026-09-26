EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Told Brother Charles Spencer That Mohamed Al Fayed Touched Her Inappropriately

Al Fayed, the former Harrods owner who died aged 94 in 2023, has since been accused by hundreds of women of sexual misconduct.

Dodi, 42, and Diana were killed in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997.

Spencer writes: "(Diana) told me with revulsion how, early in her romance with Dodi, Mohamed had come up to her, dropped a hand onto her buttocks and squeezed them while saying in a leery, suggestive tone, 'And in Egypt, father-in-law gets first go... .'"

The Metropolitan Police has been examining allegations against Al Fayed dating from 1977 to 2014, including claims of sexual assault, r--- and human trafficking.

In his book, Spencer claims that Diana disliked Al Fayed despite her relationship with his son during the final weeks of her life.