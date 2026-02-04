Nelson Speaks Out: Nicola Peltz's Billionaire Father Has His Say in Son-In-Law Brooklyn's Toxic Feud With Famous Parents

And his response was a light-hearted one in which he poked fun at the recent media circus surrounding Nicola's relationship with wannabe chef Brooklyn, which erupted after he officially cut ties with his own family during a social media rant.

Nelson said, "Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed at all."

However, the super-rich investor did admit he dished out advice to his family on how to navigate certain situations.

"My advice is to stay the hell out of the press," he said. "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story, and that's not for coverage here today," he continued.