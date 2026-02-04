Your tip
Nelson Speaks Out: Nicola Peltz's Billionaire Father Has His Say in Son-In-Law Brooklyn's Toxic Feud With Famous Parents

picture of Nelson Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Nelson Peltz has broken his silence on son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham's family feud with his famous parents.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Nicola Peltz's billionaire father has broken his silence on his son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham's, toxic family feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nelson Peltz, 83, participated in a Q&A session at the WSJ Invest Live event in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was grilled about his daughter.

'I Haven't Noticed at All'

Photo of Nelson Peltz
Source: MEGA

Nelson Peltz poked fun at the recent drama with in-laws, jokingly asking if his family had 'been in the press recently.'

And his response was a light-hearted one in which he poked fun at the recent media circus surrounding Nicola's relationship with wannabe chef Brooklyn, which erupted after he officially cut ties with his own family during a social media rant.

Nelson said, "Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed at all."

However, the super-rich investor did admit he dished out advice to his family on how to navigate certain situations.

"My advice is to stay the hell out of the press," he said. "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story, and that's not for coverage here today," he continued.

Brooklyn Brooklyn 'Is Doing Great'

picture of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Nelson Peltz claimed son-in-law Brooklyn was doing just fine after the family fallout.

"But I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law, Brooklyn, is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."

Brooklyn, 26, shared that he didn't want to reconcile with his family, and accused his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of trying to destroy his marriage to Nicola, 31.

He also claimed Victoria, 51, danced "inappropriately" with him at his 2022 wedding.

Since then, Brooklyn’s siblings, brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, as well as sister Harper, 14, have all put on a united front to support their parents, recently stepping out publicly as a family to support Victoria receiving a prestigious honor from the French government during Paris Fashion Week.

Putting Saga Behind Them

picture of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEHA

Brooklyn Beckahm and Nicola Peltz documented their romantic weekend away at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's favorite hotel.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has been documenting his recent romantic getaways with Nicola in an effort to show that he’s content moving on from the drama.

Last month, the couple stayed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's favorite hotel, San Ysidro Ranch in the heart of the Sussexes' Montecito stomping ground, where rooms range from $3,000 to as much as $12,500 a night.

Taking to Instagram, the couple gave followers a glimpse at their no-expense-spared trip to the Californian retreat, with one photo showing two bottles of a rare and incredibly pricey dessert wine.

picture of Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz's lavish lifestyle is allegedly bankrolled by her '$1million-a-month' allowance.

Radar recently revealed Brooklyn and Nicola’s extravagant lifestyle is bankrolled by Nelson.

The billionaire reportedly gives his actress daughter a $1million-per-month allowance, according to journalist Marina Hyde.

She claimed on a podcast: "From what I hear, I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money, and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent.

"Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this, but I hear that he said to them, 'I give my daughter a million-dollar-a-month allowance.'"

"The one thing they (the Beckhams) didn't think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial agreement; they thought it would be the other way around," she added.

