Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz 'Receives $1Million-a-Month' Allowance From Billionaire Father Nelson as Couple Flaunt Wealth by Drinking 'World's Most Expensive Wine'
Jan. 28 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz is given a "$1million-a-month allowance" from her billionaire father, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 31, is bankrolled considerably more than her in-laws David and Victoria Beckham financially backed Brooklyn, who he recently cut ties with following the nepo baby's bombshell Instagram post last week.
Bankrolled By Billionaire Dad
The Beckhams were historically worried about Brooklyn's potential partners dating him purely for the cash, but given Nicola’s wealth — and reported monthly income provided by her father — the aspiring chef is not the breadwinner in his marriage.
Journalist Marina Hyde said on a podcast: "From what I hear, I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money, and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent.
"Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this but I hear that he said to them, 'I give my daughter a million-dollar-a-month allowance.'"
"The one thing they (the Beckhams) didn't think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial agreement, they thought it would be the other way around."
Eclipsing Beckhams' Cash For Brooklyn
Peltz family patriarch Nelson, 83, has a net worth of $1.6billion while David, 50, and 51-year-old Victoria’s combined is thought to be around half of that.
And Nicola and Brooklyn appear to be enjoying spending her dad's hard-earned cash, with them sipping on the world's "most expensive wine" during a romantic date night this week.
The couple stayed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's favorite hotel — San Ysidro Ranch in the heart of the Sussexes' Montecito stomping ground, where rooms range from $3,000 to as much as $12,500 a night.
Taking to Instagram, the couple gave followers a glimpse at their no-expense-spared trip to the Californian retreat — with one photo showing two bottles of a rare and incredibly pricey dessert wine.
Showing Off Their Riches
Described as an "extremely rare and historic vintage", the 1831 Château d'Yquem could set you back an average of $23,000 a bottle, with prices typically driven by demand at auction due to its scarcity — although separate pictures he shared showed the couple drinking a different red wine.
One bottle of the hard-to-find vintage — whose bottles Brooklyn displayed in his latest Instagram post — previously sold at auction in 2011 for an astonishing $103,000, thought to be the largest sum ever spent on a single bottle.
On Tuesday, Brooklyn shared two dusty bottles of the eye wateringly expensive wine as he settled down to a romantic dinner with his wife and their pet dog, Lamb.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week the Beckhams fear they won’t speak to their eldest son again while he's married to Nicola, following his bombshell six-page social media statement.
A source said: "Despite everything that’s happened, David and Victoria still love their son.
"He will always be their boy, and there will always be a place for him in their home.
"They have tried everything in their power to mend their relationship with him, and it hasn’t worked.
"Now it feels like there is no going back while he is still with Nicola."