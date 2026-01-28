Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz 'Receives $1Million-a-Month' Allowance From Billionaire Father Nelson as Couple Flaunt Wealth by Drinking 'World's Most Expensive Wine'

The Beckhams were historically worried about Brooklyn's potential partners dating him purely for the cash, but given Nicola’s wealth — and reported monthly income provided by her father — the aspiring chef is not the breadwinner in his marriage.

Journalist Marina Hyde said on a podcast: "From what I hear, I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money, and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent.

"Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this but I hear that he said to them, 'I give my daughter a million-dollar-a-month allowance.'"

"The one thing they (the Beckhams) didn't think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial agreement, they thought it would be the other way around."