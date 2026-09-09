Elon Musk Warns 'Humanity Is Dying Out' as Tesla CEO Insists America Needs More Babies

Over the weekend, Musk responded to a tweet declaring that "People aged 65 & older now outnumber children 5 & under worldwide for the first time in recorded history.:

"Humanity is dying out," Musk wrote on X. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's report, older adults eclipsed the world's youngest children as a share of the population in 2025, as the number of people aged 65 and older is expected to increase from nearly 900 million in 2025 to 2 billion by the year 2060.

Despite these numbers, the Census Bureau also projects that the global population will grow from about 8.1 billion to 10.2 billion by 2060. However, Musk doesn't seem interested in these numbers, as he has spoken out about his fears for humanity, and a previous bombshell report claimed he's aiming to father at least 5,000 kids.

"Musk is convinced that mankind's very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to 'seed the Earth' with more human beings of high intelligence," a source previously claimed.