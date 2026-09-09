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Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Warns 'Humanity Is Dying Out' as Tesla CEO Insists America Needs More Babies

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Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has an eerie warning for mankind... again.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Elon Musk has once again offered an eerie prediction about humanity's future, insisting America needs more babies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Tesla CEO is believed to have fathered at least 14 known children with four different women, in his apparent mission to repopulate the Earth.

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'Humanity Is Dying Out'

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Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk declared 'humanity is dying' and something has to change.

Over the weekend, Musk responded to a tweet declaring that "People aged 65 & older now outnumber children 5 & under worldwide for the first time in recorded history.:

"Humanity is dying out," Musk wrote on X. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's report, older adults eclipsed the world's youngest children as a share of the population in 2025, as the number of people aged 65 and older is expected to increase from nearly 900 million in 2025 to 2 billion by the year 2060.

Despite these numbers, the Census Bureau also projects that the global population will grow from about 8.1 billion to 10.2 billion by 2060. However, Musk doesn't seem interested in these numbers, as he has spoken out about his fears for humanity, and a previous bombshell report claimed he's aiming to father at least 5,000 kids.

"Musk is convinced that mankind's very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to 'seed the Earth' with more human beings of high intelligence," a source previously claimed.

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Elon Musk Wanted a 'Legion of Children'?

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

The billionaire is believed to have fathered 14 children.

The world's richest man also reportedly prefers to use IVF so he can select the baby’s s--, as nearly all of his kids are boys. According to another report, Musk wants to bring more children into the world, labeling them a "legion," which refers to a military unit used by the Roman army that featured thousands of soldiers.

In a new documentary about the controversial businessman, his former partner Ashley St Clair claimed Musk wanted to have "a legion of children before the civil war."

According to St. Clair, who has a son with Musk, he made the comment in a text message before the birth of their child in 2024. In response, Musk claimed his baby mama "craves the spotlight," and branded the four-hour documentary a "hit piece that misses, and makes the fatal sin of being boring for 4 hours."

St. Clair also claimed Musk, 55, offered her $40million to keep from talking and not discuss their personal conversations with a documentary crew.

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Elon Musk Offered His Sperm to Co-Worker

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

In a new documentary, the 55-year-old is accused of wanting a 'legion' of children by Ashley St. Clair

The 28-year-old explained she turned down the cash to "set the example for my kids" that she shouldn't trade "being materially comfortable" for "speaking the truth."

Another one of Musk's baby mamas, Shivon Zilis, previously testified that he offered up his sperm when the pair worked together. While on the witness stand, the 39-year-old testified their relationship began as a "one-off" at a corporate off-site event. Zilis then revealed that after she decided to have kids as a single mother, Musk "offered to make a donation" as a sperm donor.

"I still really wanted to be a mom, and Elon made the offer around that time, and I accepted," she said at the time. "He was encouraging everyone around him at that time to have kids, and he'd noticed I did not. He offered to make a donation."

After that request, Zilis recalled that their bond had evolved, eventually becoming a romantic partnership.

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Photo of Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA

Musk claimed his baby mama St. Clair 'craves the spotlight.'

Zilis testified that she and Musk tried their best to keep his sperm donation under wraps, saying the two "had agreed on complete confidentiality" because of security concerns.

"If he was indeed just a donor, it didn't seem fair to put that burden on them," she explained.

In 2025, Zilis announced that she and Musk had welcomed a fourth child.

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