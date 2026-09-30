EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Given Strict Deadline to Explain How F-35 Parts Ended Up in China — as Congressman Raises Possibility of 'Intentional Act'

According to a letter obtained by Radar , Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is demanding answers from Hegseth after F-35 components that were shipped from Australia to the United States were diverted to Hong Kong — and reportedly taken into the possession of the Chinese government.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been slapped with a strict deadline to explain how components from America's highly advanced F-35 fighter jet reportedly wound up in Chinese hands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hegseth has until October 12 to answer questions about the F-35 components.

Hegseth has until October 12 to provide answers to a sweeping list of questions about the alarming incident, including whether the diversion may have been deliberate.

Krishnamoorthi, a senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, demanded the Pentagon assess whether the diversion resulted from an "intentional act, negligence, inadequate safeguards, or subversion."

He also wants the 46-year-old to reveal whether the Department of Defense has identified any individuals or entities responsible.