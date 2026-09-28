EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Given 48 Hours to Explain Billions in Iran War Spending — as Senators Zero In on Mysterious 'Administration Priorities' Fund

According to a September 17 letter to Hegseth obtained by Radar, the Pentagon says it has already spent $42billion on the war.

The lawmakers noted the additional $67billion request comes on top of the Pentagon's whopping $1.5trillion fiscal year 2027 budget request — while the department still has $34billion in unspent funding.

The senators blasted what they characterized as a lack of transparency surrounding the money.

They contrasted the Pentagon's current request with funding requests during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which they said routinely stretched beyond 100 pages and contained detailed explanations of how taxpayer cash would be spent.