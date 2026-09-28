EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Given 48 Hours to Explain Billions in Iran War Spending — as Senators Zero In on Mysterious 'Administration Priorities' Fund
Sept. 28 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has been given until September 30 to explain billions of dollars in Iran war spending as senators demand answers about where taxpayer money has gone — including a mysterious $1.2billion pot earmarked simply for "Administration priorities," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Lawmakers demanded the Defense Secretary provide a detailed accounting of the costs of military operations against Iran, as well as explain exactly how the administration intends to use its massive $67billion supplemental funding request.
Billions Under Scrutiny
According to a September 17 letter to Hegseth obtained by Radar, the Pentagon says it has already spent $42billion on the war.
The lawmakers noted the additional $67billion request comes on top of the Pentagon's whopping $1.5trillion fiscal year 2027 budget request — while the department still has $34billion in unspent funding.
The senators blasted what they characterized as a lack of transparency surrounding the money.
They contrasted the Pentagon's current request with funding requests during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which they said routinely stretched beyond 100 pages and contained detailed explanations of how taxpayer cash would be spent.
Mystery $1.2Billion Fund
Hegseth's public $67billion Iran war supplemental request, they noted, runs just seven pages and contains what they called "vague descriptions."
Among the items raising questions is a staggering $1.2billion designated simply for "Administration priorities."
The underlying Office of Management and Budget document reviewed by Radar confirms the Pentagon is seeking approximately $67.1billion.
That includes $17.3billion for operational costs, $21billion for munitions, $5.1billion for cybersecurity and autonomy, $2.4billion for drones, and $12.1billion for classified programs.
Trump's Massive Request
Another $1.2billion is listed for "Administration priorities," with no further explanation provided in the public spending table.
The broader $87.6billion supplemental package was transmitted to Congress on behalf of President Donald Trump and includes money beyond the Pentagon, including funding connected to the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa and assistance for American farmers.
Now lawmakers want Hegseth to open the books.
Their letter demands a detailed breakdown of all direct and indirect costs attributable to the Iran conflict, including damage to military installations, aircraft and equipment, refurbishment of deployed ships and aircraft, and expected veterans' benefits.
Deadline for Answers
They also want the Pentagon to identify which portions of the $67billion request would reimburse expenses already incurred, which would finance anticipated future operations — and, crucially, which portions are unrelated to military operations against Iran.
Hegseth was additionally ordered to explain how the remaining $34billion in previously authorized funding will be spent and whether any of that money will support Iran operations.
The senators told Hegseth the information represented the "bare minimum" necessary for Congress to carry out its oversight responsibilities.
Hegseth has until September 30 to provide lawmakers with the requested answers.