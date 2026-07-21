EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Declares War on Ebola — Prez Commits $1.4Billion to Keep International Outbreak From Reaching US Shores
July 21 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump has taken unprecedented action to ward off a rare and deadly strain of Ebola that has ravaged part of Africa and is rampaging toward the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president has committed $1.4billion to response efforts and placed some of the strictest travel limits ever imposed to head off the infectious disease.
"If we don't have this $1.4 billion, and if we don't resolve the humanitarian issue, we will not stop this outbreak," reported Africa CDC Director-General Dr. Jean Kaseya.
Rare Ebola Strain Spreads Rapidly
The terrifying spread throughout the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring Uganda has already infected more than 1,000 people and killed hundreds, according to public health authorities.
An international panic ensued when a French doctor sent to help battle the outbreak in the DR Congo returned infected by the disease and was placed in immediate isolation.
The rare and extremely virulent Bundibugyo strain – which has no approved vaccine or effective treatment and carries a 30 to 50 percent mortality rate – has the "potential for a much wider outbreak," according to Dr. Peter Piot, Professor of Global Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Outbreak Sparks Worldwide Emergency Response
If the outbreak isn't precisely contained, he warned, the result could be a "massacre."
The World Health Organization has already declared the crisis a "public health emergency of international concern," citing the "speed and scale," prompting an emergency meeting in Geneva.
One American aid doctor working for a Christian mission in the outbreak zone tested positive and was airlifted to Germany with others, including his wife, who may have been exposed, officials said.
Because of the lethal nature of the Bundibugyo strain, Trump administration officials said the key objective of the Ebola funding is to keep the virus from ever gaining a foothold on U.S. soil.
U.S. Expands Ebola Defense Measures
Part of the requested funding would support a U.S.-backed
Ebola quarantine facility at a military air base in Kenya designed to house and monitor Americans who may have been exposed to Ebola before they return home.
Trump's team is also planning sweeping travel restrictions aimed at keeping the virus out of the U.S.
The CDC, which had already authorized a 30-day ban on travelers from the DR Congo,
Uganda and South Sudan in May, extended those measures through June.
Past Ebola Scare Shapes Policy
Non-U.S. citizens, including lawful permanent residents, who recently spent time in those countries will also face some of the tightest limits ever imposed over an infectious disease outbreak.
The last known domestic case prior to the current scare was in 2014 in Dallas, Texas, when Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian man, was diagnosed after arriving from West Africa during the Obama administration, leading Trump to criticize his predecessor for not imposing tougher protective restrictions.