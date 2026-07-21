EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Declares War on Ebola — Prez Commits $1.4Billion to Keep International Outbreak From Reaching US Shores

President Donald Trump has taken unprecedented action to ward off a rare and deadly strain of Ebola that has ravaged part of Africa and is rampaging toward the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president has committed $1.4billion to response efforts and placed some of the strictest travel limits ever imposed to head off the infectious disease.

"If we don't have this $1.4 billion, and if we don't resolve the humanitarian issue, we will not stop this outbreak," reported Africa CDC Director-General Dr. Jean Kaseya.