The Role of Cybersecurity in Online Casinos

Online casinos have seen impressive growth in recent years, driven by global smartphone adoption, regulatory and cultural changes, plus faster, more reliable mobile internet connections. In addition, new technologies such as Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence have created a more immersive and tailored gaming experience for players.

Today, gamers can access their favourite online casino anytime they want, and choose from a huge selection of games, including poker, slots, roulette, blackjack, and more. The success of the online gaming sector has seen more competitors enter the market, but it has also encouraged a new and more sophisticated threat.