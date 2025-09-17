The Role of Cybersecurity in Online Casinos
Sept. 17 2025, Published 2:00 a.m. ET
Online casinos have seen impressive growth in recent years, driven by global smartphone adoption, regulatory and cultural changes, plus faster, more reliable mobile internet connections. In addition, new technologies such as Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence have created a more immersive and tailored gaming experience for players.
Today, gamers can access their favourite online casino anytime they want, and choose from a huge selection of games, including poker, slots, roulette, blackjack, and more. The success of the online gaming sector has seen more competitors enter the market, but it has also encouraged a new and more sophisticated threat.
Cyber Threats
Ever since casinos were invented people have been trying to beat the house – whether that’s legally or by more dubious methods. From card counters to con men, the need for casinos to have the very best security has never changed, but the advent of online casinos has seen a whole new threat emerge: Cyber-attacks.
Common Casino Cyber-attacks:
- Data Theft: Personal and financial customer data including addresses, financial transactions and account numbers are often stolen. These details can be used for identity theft or even sold on the dark web.
- Ransomware: Cyber attackers can encrypt casino systems making them inaccessible. They then demand a ransom from the casino operator in order to restore their operations.
- Business Disruption: These attacks stop casinos operating or significantly hinder their operations. They include crashing websites or shutting down critical systems. Operators are then forced to pay money in order to get their systems working again.
As our everyday lives have moved online, cyber thieves have become an ever-increasing menace. A recent spate of incidents in the UK saw Jaguar Land Rover and Marks and Spencer attacked, leading to loss of revenues and huge disruption. The NHS also suffered a huge data loss. However, one of the most sought after targets for cyber criminals are online casinos.
MGM Resorts Cyber Attack
In September 2023, MGM Resorts suffered a substantial cyberattack that severely affected its operations for nearly a week. The incident also disrupted some of the most famous landmark casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, the Bellagio, the Cosmopolitan, and Mandalay Bay.
The attack saw key cards, ATMs, reservations, payment systems and slot machines not working. A ransom was reportedly paid in order to fully restore operations, but the impact of the disruption was considerable and led to far reaching consequences, including:
- Operational Losses: MGM reported a $100 million hit to its 2023 results as a result of their systems being forced offline.
- Customer Trust: The company suffered significant brand damage and loss of customer trust in their operations.
- Class Action: Several class action suits were filed by customers, claiming the company’s security measures were inadequate.
- Cybersecurity Investment: MGM has committed significant amounts of money to improve their cyber security and to ensure they do not fall victim to hackers again.
Casino Cybersecurity
It’s clear that any casino that fails to take cybersecurity seriously is leaving themselves open to ransom demands, law suits, and a loss of market share as a result. The reputational damage alone can take years to rebuild, and could potentially lead to an operator failing if customers lose trust and go elsewhere. Therefore, it is essential that casinos use strong Cybersecurity software in order to repel cyber-attacks, protect customer data, maintain trust, ensure uninterrupted operations.
Cybersecurity software protects online casinos and their users by using technologies such as encryption, firewalls, and multi-factor authentication to secure both player and operator data. Secure payment gateways that comply with data protection regulations such as GDPR, regular security audits, and the latest intrusion detection systems are also key elements of any reputable online casino.
- Encryption: SSL or TLS encryption prevents attackers from intercepting sensitive player information such as passwords and credit card and bank account numbers.
- Multi-Factor Authentication: This extra layer of security requires players to provide multiple forms of verification to access their accounts.
- Biometric Authentication: Fingerprint scans and facial recognition add a further layer of difficulty for cyber attackers.
- Data Protection Regulations: These regulations dictate how casinos collect, store, and protect customers personal data, ensuring player privacy and good practice.
- Secure Payment Gateways: The use of secure gateways ensures any financial transactions are protected.
The Future of Casino Cybersecurity
With the right procedures and security software in place, online casinos remain one of the best industries around when it comes to customer safety. However, cyber-attacks will inevitably remain a threat for all businesses going forward, no matter what industry they are in.
Luckily, technology continues to evolve as fast as the cyber threats. The advent of blockchain technology in particular, is being heralded as a game-changer. It offers better security for all transactions, and online casinos are increasingly using it to protect players and ensure their gaming time is focused solely on gaming enjoyment.
