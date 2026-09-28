Kai Trump Under Fire After Revealing Why She Flees College Campus Every Weekend to Head Home: 'How Much Is That Costing the American Taxpayer?'

Kai explained how her packed schedule as a member of the UM golf team, along with her studies, leaves her longing to spend her weekends relaxing and kicking back. She also lives alone in an off-campus apartment, since life in the dorms would have been too big a security risk.

"Honestly, being a college athlete, I'm so tired because the whole day, I'm, like, grinding. I'm working out, I'm playing golf, and then I have classes. So, like, when I go home, I feel like it's just like vacation," she noted.

Kai told fans her "goal the next two weeks is to have at least one weekend where I don't go home."

Even Vanessa, 48, has been puzzled that her eldest child keeps turning up at her door.

"So, I actually surprised my mom. She didn't know I was coming home. I surprised her. She was playing tennis, and then we played doubles together," Kai told Bella.