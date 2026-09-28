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Home > Politics > Kai Trump

Kai Trump Under Fire After Revealing Why She Flees College Campus Every Weekend to Head Home: 'How Much Is That Costing the American Taxpayer?'

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump revealed she's spend all of her college weekends at home in Jupiter, Florida.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump has spent her first month of weekends away from the University of Miami at her mom Vanessa Trump's home, sparking complaints from critics over the taxpayer-funded security costs tied to the freshman's frequent trips, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter started college in mid-August but has been making the less than two-hour drive back home to Jupiter, Florida, on weekends, Kai revealed in her latest YouTube Vlog on Saturday, September 26.

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Kai Trump Said That Going Home On Weekends 'Makes Sense'

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump and close pal Bella Contacessa revealed they frequently carpool home on weekends from college.

"What do you usually do on a typical weekend in college?" Kai's close pal from high school and fellow University of Miami freshman, Bella Contacessa, read in their fan Q&A.

"I've been at home every single weekend," the first granddaughter replied.

"Me, too," Contacessa added. "She'll text me. She'll be like, 'Do you want to go home?' I'm like, 'Let's go.' So, we'll leave at like ... 11 at night, and we'll go home."

"It's so close. Only an hour and 20 minutes away. It makes sense. It's like, especially the weekend....if I really have nothing to do," Kai explained.

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Kai Trump Compared Going Home to a 'Vacation'

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump lives alone in an off-campus apartment in Miami.

Kai explained how her packed schedule as a member of the UM golf team, along with her studies, leaves her longing to spend her weekends relaxing and kicking back. She also lives alone in an off-campus apartment, since life in the dorms would have been too big a security risk.

"Honestly, being a college athlete, I'm so tired because the whole day, I'm, like, grinding. I'm working out, I'm playing golf, and then I have classes. So, like, when I go home, I feel like it's just like vacation," she noted.

Kai told fans her "goal the next two weeks is to have at least one weekend where I don't go home."

Even Vanessa, 48, has been puzzled that her eldest child keeps turning up at her door.

"So, I actually surprised my mom. She didn't know I was coming home. I surprised her. She was playing tennis, and then we played doubles together," Kai told Bella.

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'Going Home Every Weekend in College Is Pathetic'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

People were divided about whether Kai Trump going home from college on weekends was normal or not.

Kai has a Secret Service protection agent by her side wherever she goes, prompting some critics to hammer the teen over her frequent trips from Miami back to her family's home in Jupiter.

"How much is that costing the American taxpayer," one person sneered on X.

"That’s such a sad story. Going home every weekend in college is pathetic," a second said.

"Her entire life is one big f------ vacation," a third critic fumed.

However, others pointed out that this was a fairly usual decision for a young student to make.

"Most people that live in Miami and attend UM also do this," a fourth user noted.

"I'm anti-MAGA, but in fairness, what can she do on the weekends in Miami? She has the Secret Service around her 24/7, and her grandpa is President," a fifth person pointed out.

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Kai Trump Revealed Her Grueling Days as a Student Athlete

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Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump broke down how much goes into her typical day as a student athlete.

Kai went on to break down what a typical school day is like for her in college, which may explain why weekends at home feel like a "vacation."

“So I wake up at 5:00 a.m. when I'm going to play golf. Um, from like 7 to 12, golf...Sometimes if I want to stay later, sometimes I'll stay till 1:00," she revealed about her daily time on the golf team.

"And then, I eat lunch, and then I have my classes start around like 2-ish, but then my classes go until later at night," she added about her packed day.

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