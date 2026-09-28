EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Sparks Fears With Retirement Announcement Video 'Word Slurring'

A music industry source claimed to Radar: "There are moments in the video where Rod appears to slur his words, skip over parts of what he's trying to say, and then repeat himself. It's particularly noticeable because this is such an important announcement and people are naturally listening very closely to every word.

"Obviously, nobody watching a short video can say what is behind the way someone is speaking, and Rod's representatives have said he has been recovering well. But after everything that has happened with his health recently, it was always going to get people talking."

The insider added, "The timing is what makes it more striking. Rod has only recently undergone a heart procedure; he's had to cancel shows and take time away from performing, and now he's announcing the end of touring after more than six decades. Against that backdrop, anything unusual about his delivery is inevitably going to attract attention.

"Rod has one of the most recognizable voices in music, and he's always had a very distinctive way of speaking, but there are sections here where he seems to stumble, lose the flow of the sentence, and repeat words. People will pick up on that and, inevitably, some will make jokes while others will genuinely worry about him.