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Home > Exclusives > Rod Stewart
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EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Sparks Fears With Retirement Announcement Video 'Word Slurring'

Photo of Rod Steweart
Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart has announced his career his coming to a close.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Rod Stewart has sparked serious concern with the video announcing his retirement from touring, with his faltering delivery attracting attention just weeks after he underwent heart surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal,

The 81-year-old rock legend confirmed on Monday, September 28, he will bring down the curtain on more than six decades on the road following a final run of shows across the UK and Europe next year.

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Source: @sirrodstewart/Instagram

Stewart sparked concern with his retirement announcement video.

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Rod Stewart's 'Last Tour Forever'

Photo of Rod Steweart
Source: MEGA

Stewart announced his final tour after more than six decades onstage.

His announcement – made via an Instagram video branded "bizarre" and "concerning" by insiders and fans – comes after Stewart was forced to cancel the remainder of his US tour when doctors discovered a blockage linked to an underlying heart issue and he underwent a coronary stent procedure.

In the retirement video, Stewart occasionally pauses and repeats himself while delivering the emotional news, prompting renewed attention to his health after a difficult period that has already seen him sidelined from the stage.

Stewart said: "After much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce that next year will be my last tour forever ever. This will be the last rock and roll tour.

"So I want to thank you for everything you have given me, and hopefully I've given you something in return."

He then walked to a piano and began playing before singing: "Come and see me on the tour!"

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'The Timing Is What Makes it More Striking'

Photo of Rod Steweart
Source: MEGA

The singer said 'The Final Encore' would be his last tour.

A music industry source claimed to Radar: "There are moments in the video where Rod appears to slur his words, skip over parts of what he's trying to say, and then repeat himself. It's particularly noticeable because this is such an important announcement and people are naturally listening very closely to every word.

"Obviously, nobody watching a short video can say what is behind the way someone is speaking, and Rod's representatives have said he has been recovering well. But after everything that has happened with his health recently, it was always going to get people talking."

The insider added, "The timing is what makes it more striking. Rod has only recently undergone a heart procedure; he's had to cancel shows and take time away from performing, and now he's announcing the end of touring after more than six decades. Against that backdrop, anything unusual about his delivery is inevitably going to attract attention.

"Rod has one of the most recognizable voices in music, and he's always had a very distinctive way of speaking, but there are sections here where he seems to stumble, lose the flow of the sentence, and repeat words. People will pick up on that and, inevitably, some will make jokes while others will genuinely worry about him.

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Photo of Rod Steweart
Source: MEGA

Stewart's doctors ordered him to stay offstage while recovering.

"That's the unfortunate reality of putting something like this online. A few seconds of hesitation or a muddled phrase can be clipped out, shared around, and mocked without any context. For someone as famous as Rod, there will be people scrutinizing every pause and every word."

The source claimed, "Those close to him have been very clear that he's been recovering and getting back to normal life, so nobody should be jumping to medical conclusions based on a video. But it's understandable that fans who know what he's been through recently might watch it and wonder whether he's completely back to his old self.

"There's also obviously a lot of emotion surrounding this announcement. He's effectively saying goodbye to the touring life that has defined him for more than 60 years, so it isn't difficult to imagine that delivering those words would be emotional.

"But because of the recent health problems, the way Rod speaks in parts of the clip is inevitably going to become part of the conversation. The combination of the repeated words, the occasional stumbling delivery, and the significance of what he's announcing means people are seriously concerned about his health – both his inner circle and his fans."

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Tour Dates and Farewell Statements

Photo of Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart
Source: MEGA

Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, announced that his The Final Encore Tour will begin in Ireland in April.

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Rod Stewart is said to have announced his retirement from touring after increasingly desperate pleas from wife Penny Lancaster.

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Stewart, who is married to Penny Lancaster, 55, announced his The Final Encore Tour will begin in Ireland in April before concluding in Germany on July 24.

Stewart wrote alongside his retirement announcement video: "Well, here we go… one last time!

"Come and see me on my One Last Time Tour for one more round of rock 'n' roll. I'm really looking forward to it. Get your tickets now with link in the bio."

In a further statement, he said: "My dear friends, the time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last.

"I've been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I've had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I've given you some fond memories in return."

Stewart continued: "So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you'll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how… with the music and one h--- of a show. See you there."

The tour will include Manchester, London, Berlin and Prague, with Howard Jones supporting the UK and Ireland dates.

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Recent Medical Battles and Recovery

Photo of Rod Steweart
Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

Stewart has been touring with One Last Time since March but canceled several concerts in June after suffering an acute upper respiratory infection, laryngitis and vocal strain.

Further dates were scrapped following his heart procedure last month, with doctors ordering him to remain off stage for at least four weeks.

His spokesman said: "Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities.

"On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates."

Stewart subsequently thanked those who treated him, saying: "I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me."

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