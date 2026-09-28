EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Retiring After 'Desperate Pleas to Quit From Wife Penny Lancaster'

The decision comes just weeks after Stewart underwent a coronary stent procedure for a previously unknown heart issue, forcing him to cancel the remainder of his US tour and spend four weeks away from the stage.

A source close to the family exclusively told us: "Penny has been desperately pleading with Rod to slow down and seriously consider giving up touring. She knows performing is his life, but after everything that's happened, there comes a point where your health and your family have to take priority.

"Rod has always been incredibly reluctant to even contemplate retirement. Penny and the family have watched him battle through illnesses, cancellations and exhaustion because his instinct is always to get back on stage.

"The heart problem really brought everything into focus. Penny wasn't trying to take music away from him – she wanted him to recognize that constantly pushing himself through these huge tours couldn't continue forever."

Lancaster, 55, recently revealed the couple had been unaware Stewart had an underlying heart problem before doctors discovered a blockage.