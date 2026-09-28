Chris Hansen Brands Robert Pattinson's Portrayal of Him in 'Primetime' 'So Bizarre' While Slamming Writers for Depicting Him as a 'Detached Father'

According to Hansen, some of his former and current colleagues also reacted negatively to the flick.

Speaking on his Have A Seat With Chris Hansen podcast, he said the movie "upset my colleagues," and alleged some of them "got bored after the first 30 minutes."

The film is directed by Lance Oppenheim and takes inspiration from Hansen and the cultural phenomenon surrounding To Catch a Predator. But rather than serving as a conventional biography, Primetime approaches its subject through a fictionalized psychological-thriller framework.

Hansen called out Oppenheim for having a "dark image of what he wanted to do," regardless of whether it had really happened in that way, in the host's opinion.