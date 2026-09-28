EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Strengthens UK Relationship' in 'New War on Terror'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has delivered a forceful show of support for Britain after a suspected terror plot targeting a key US military hub was busted – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the joint response has reinforced the UK-US "special relationship" amid mounting security threats and a "new war on terror."
The US president, 80, praised British authorities after five men were arrested over the weekend near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, where American bombers are deployed, on suspicion of explosives offenses and preparing a terrorist act.
RAF Fairford Arrests Put UK-US Security Cooperation in Focus
Police were alerted to three suspicious vehicles traveling toward the base shortly after midnight on Sunday. September 27.
A security source exclusively told us: "What stands out is how quickly Donald Trump publicly emphasized cooperation with Britain. At a moment of heightened international tension, the episode has become another demonstration of how closely the two countries work together on security.
"It also represents a new era in the 'war on terror' for Trump."
Trump told reporters about the arrests: "It was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job."
He added: "We had them under investigation. They, they were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great."
Trump continued: "It may have been Scotland Yard, I don't know. We worked with a lot of them. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them. Thank you."
Five Men Arrested After Public Alert
British police said the operation was triggered by a member of the public rather than intelligence.
Armed officers detained the five men in Whelford after receiving the report at about 12:45am.
A second security source said: "There are clearly questions still to be answered about exactly what intelligence existed beforehand. But politically, Trump has chosen to frame this as a success for US-British cooperation at a time when both countries face evolving terrorist and hostile-state threats."
Gloucestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone said: "Armed officers responded and subsequently arrested five men in the Whelford area on suspicion of committing offences under the Explosives Act. The men were taken into custody, where they remain."
He said an approximately 400-meter cordon had been established while an army explosive ordnance disposal team examined the vehicles, with about 85 households advised to evacuate as a precaution.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, 56, described the incident as "deeply concerning" and said the government would "always take every step necessary" to protect the public.
RAF Base Faces Heightened Strategic Attention
RAF Fairford has assumed heightened strategic importance because of its use by American forces during the conflict with Iran.
British authorities allowed US forces to use the Gloucestershire base for operations against Iranian missile sites earlier this year.
Counter Terrorism Policing senior national coordinator Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said: "We are in the early stages of an investigation and five men remain in custody."
She added: "As you would expect, we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident."
Possible Iran Link Remains Under Investigation
Investigators are examining a possible connection to Iran, although police have not established publicly who was behind the suspected plot or disclosed the identities, nationalities, or alleged motives of those arrested.
The US "war on terror", launched after the September 11 attacks in 2001, has evolved from large-scale wars in Afghanistan and Iraq into a more targeted global counterterrorism campaign.
American forces and intelligence agencies continue operations against groups including ISIS-K and al-Qaeda, working increasingly through surveillance, special operations and international security partnerships.