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Home > News > Farrah Abraham

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham, 35, Looks Completely Unrecognizable After Undergoing More Surgery

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: MEGA, @sophiaabraham/TikTok

Farrah Abraham appeared to have undergone major jaw surgery.

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Sept. 28 2026, Updated 1:05 p.m. ET

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Farrah Abraham debuted a dramatic — and alarming — new look that left her nearly unrecognizable, Radar Online.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old former Teen Mom star popped up during daughter Sophia Abraham's TikTok Live session on Sunday, September 27, unable to speak following a recent "surgery" and sporting an extremely puffy, swollen face.

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Farrah Abraham Revealed Her Recent Surgery Left Her Unable to 'Talk'

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Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: @sophiaabraham/TikTok

Farrah Abraham held up a sign explaining she couldn't talk after a recent surgery.

Farrah sat in the right corner of the screen holding a sign that read, "I had surgery and can't talk." In smaller lettering, she added, "Thank you for the gifts."

The former MTV star was last seen in public on September 10, hitting Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with her goth-loving 16-year-old daughter. Farrah's face appeared as it normally does during the outing, suggesting her latest surgery was extremely recent.

It seemed Farrah may have finally undergone the jaw surgery. She first teased the procedure during a May 19 appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast.

At the time, she said that she wasn't dating because, "I'm getting ready for a really big surgery actually."

The mother-of-one said she "didn't want" any more plastic surgeries for vanity's sake, but that this procedure was necessary for her to open her mouth normally again.

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'I Can't Open My Mouth Normally'

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: Pillow Talk/YouTube

Farrah Abraham revealed she had a 'degenerative disc disease in my jaws.'

"I don't want any more surgeries, but there's like a degenerative disc disease in my jaws. So if you could imagine, I can't, you know, use my jaw. And, like, I can't open my mouth normally," Farrah explained.

The conversation took on a naughty turn when she noted, "Like I'm sure you guys could like, put all of your hands in your mouth and I can't right now," and host Ryan Pownall asked, "So, you want to get surgery to be able to take on bigger d---- in your mouth?"

Farrah let out a hearty laugh and replied, "I would like to just open my mouth for a hot dog."

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Fararah Abraham Chose to Appear in Daughter's Live

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: @sophiaabraham/TikTok

Farrah Abraham's heavily swollen face appearned to show she was still in recovery following surgery.

It remains a mystery why Farrah would want to appear on camera while looking so dramatically different, as her swollen face is clearly still healing from the major operation.

However, the former adult star has never been shy in the past about showing off when she's less than camera-perfect.

Farrah blasted a Texas med spa in a scathing December 2024 Yelp review, accusing the establishment of "refusing to properly equal both sides of (her) face," claiming the botched treatment left her facial nerves "affected."

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Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: YELP

Farrah Abraham put a Texas med spa on blast after claiming she received 'dissolver gone wrong.'

"I hope this stops happening to people at this establishment," she wrote, adding that she had "wasted time" dealing with the fallout.

One photo showed Farrah's uneven face, with one side so puffy that her eye could barely open. She claimed it was the result of "dissolver done wrong."

The med spa responded to the reality star's claims, blaming Farrah.

"In this instance," they wrote at the time, "we made the professional decision to discontinue our provider-patient relationship due to the repeated insistence on treatments that did not align with our medical advice."

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