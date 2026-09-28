Teen Mom Farrah Abraham, 35, Looks Completely Unrecognizable After Undergoing More Surgery

Farrah sat in the right corner of the screen holding a sign that read, "I had surgery and can't talk." In smaller lettering, she added, "Thank you for the gifts."

The former MTV star was last seen in public on September 10, hitting Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with her goth-loving 16-year-old daughter. Farrah's face appeared as it normally does during the outing, suggesting her latest surgery was extremely recent.

It seemed Farrah may have finally undergone the jaw surgery. She first teased the procedure during a May 19 appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast.

At the time, she said that she wasn't dating because, "I'm getting ready for a really big surgery actually."

The mother-of-one said she "didn't want" any more plastic surgeries for vanity's sake, but that this procedure was necessary for her to open her mouth normally again.