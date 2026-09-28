Kamala Harris Brutally Mocked as Ex-Veep Hits Midterm Campaign Trail — as Critics Say She's 'Still Giving a Word Salad Answer for Everything
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 1:01 p.m. ET
Democrats in Michigan have little enthusiasm for former Vice President Kamala Harris and her "word salad," with some critics saying, once more, that she comes off as confusing or insincere, RadarOnline can report.
Harris is making stops in key midterm battlegrounds, including an appearance in Michigan alongside Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.
Kamala Harris' Latest 'Word Salad'
She is also scheduled to campaign for Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia and Nevada gubernatorial candidate Aaron Ford.
At a maternal and infant health center, Harris spoke about what "black people and black birthing people need in order to move themselves forward." She linked attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to threats against maternal care for Black women.
"[An attack on DEI] is an attack by definition on maternal care, including the need to protect Black women in connection with their pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care," Harris said.
The connection between the two topics was not explained, prompting one anonymous Democratic operative to tell The New York Post she was saying "a whole lot of word salad."
Kamala Harris Making a Comeback?
Harris has not decided whether she will run for president in 2028, but her midterm activity is fueling speculation that she is keeping the option open.
The Associated Press reported that she is actively campaigning for Democratic candidates in Michigan, Nevada and Georgia as she considers a potential 2028 bid.
As Radar previously reported, Gov. Gavin Newsom is also being discussed as a potential 2028 candidate. Her name remains prominent in early 2028 Democratic preference polling.
The RealClearPolitics average through September 21 has Harris at 24.9 percent, followed by Newsom at 14 percent, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 12.8 percent, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 10.7 percent.
Kansas Dem Candidate's Plea to Kamala Harris: 'Don’t Come'
Meanwhile, some Democrats have questioned her value as a surrogate.
Kansas Senate candidate Pastor Adam Hamilton said on State of Play with Peter Alexander on September 23 that Harris would not help his campaign and preferred she stay away.
Hamilton said he and Harris are ideologically different and argued that her appearance could hurt his chances with undecided voters and Republicans who are frustrated with President Trump's policies and could be considering voting Democratic.
"No offense intended for her, but she would not be a help to me," Hamilton told Alexander. "We are a different kind of Democrat, and the national Democrats, some of the leaders, do not represent where the people in Kansas are."
Old Gaffes
Harris' choice of words and phrases has drawn criticism throughout her vice presidency and her 2024 presidential campaign.
One of the most memorable lines from her 2024 campaign came in Pittsburgh on September 2, 2024, when she said, "We have dreams. We can see what is possible, unburdened by what has been. We have aspirations. We have ambitions, and the system that is a good system is one that supports that and allows people the opportunity to go where they can see and imagine themselves to be."
In a January 2022 interview with NBC's Today, Harris was asked whether it was time to change the Biden administration’s COVID-19 strategy.
"It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day," she said before discussing efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
On August 2, 2024, while discussing a prisoner exchange that brought three detained Americans home from Russia, Harris said on CNN it was "an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy and strengthening alliances."