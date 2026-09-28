Kamala Harris Brutally Mocked as Ex-Veep Hits Midterm Campaign Trail — as Critics Say She's 'Still Giving a Word Salad Answer for Everything

She is also scheduled to campaign for Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia and Nevada gubernatorial candidate Aaron Ford.

At a maternal and infant health center, Harris spoke about what "black people and black birthing people need in order to move themselves forward." She linked attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to threats against maternal care for Black women.

"[An attack on DEI] is an attack by definition on maternal care, including the need to protect Black women in connection with their pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care," Harris said.

The connection between the two topics was not explained, prompting one anonymous Democratic operative to tell The New York Post she was saying "a whole lot of word salad."