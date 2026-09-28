Madonna, 68, Sparks Concern After Singer ‘Seemed Out of It' Backstage at MTV VMAs: 'Something Was Very Wrong'

According to celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, Madonna "worried" those around her.

A source claimed, "She seemed out of it – confused, unsure, and at moments like she didn't quite know where she was. This wasn't Madonna being difficult or eccentric. People were worried."

The insider described her as "flushed and fuzzy." The iconic singer was reportedly "wobbling back and forth to her seat." Madonna keeps a mighty team around her, but even long-term aides were baffled, having "never seen her like this," the source claimed.

Concerned about the state she was in, Madonna was reportedly kept away from other people behind the scenes, but disguising it as heightened security measures. The team was reportedly "protecting" her.

“Madonna can be demanding, angry and unpredictable – but this felt different,” the insider claimed. “Something seemed wrong. People who care about her are concerned.”