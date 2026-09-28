Madonna, 68, Sparks Concern After Singer ‘Seemed Out of It' Backstage at MTV VMAs: 'Something Was Very Wrong'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Madonna has sparked concern after making an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pop diva snagged several trophies at the awards show, placing her back onstage with contemporary stars. However, those around her became concerned when she appeared to be exhibiting "erratic" behavior, according to sources.
Madonna's 'Erratic' Behavior Noticed Backstage
According to celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, Madonna "worried" those around her.
A source claimed, "She seemed out of it – confused, unsure, and at moments like she didn't quite know where she was. This wasn't Madonna being difficult or eccentric. People were worried."
The insider described her as "flushed and fuzzy." The iconic singer was reportedly "wobbling back and forth to her seat." Madonna keeps a mighty team around her, but even long-term aides were baffled, having "never seen her like this," the source claimed.
Concerned about the state she was in, Madonna was reportedly kept away from other people behind the scenes, but disguising it as heightened security measures. The team was reportedly "protecting" her.
“Madonna can be demanding, angry and unpredictable – but this felt different,” the insider claimed. “Something seemed wrong. People who care about her are concerned.”
Schedule Changes 'Threw Her'
As for what triggered the apparent strange behavior, those backstage speculated the show's delay "completely threw her." They added, “She was ready and then suddenly furious. After that, everything seemed to unravel.”
The VMAs hit a blip when the broadcast had a 15-minute delay after a football game ran late, forcing producers to readjust. Madonna was set to open the show, starting at 7:30 p.m., but the change in plans forced her performance back.
Madonna Retirement Rumors Swirl
This comes on the heels of retirement rumors for the VMA Artist of the Year.
"Up until a year ago, I was jumping on trampolines and doing dance cardio and doing a lot of what a doctor would call loading on my joints. Can't do that anymore," she admitted to Interview Magazine in June 2026.
While sources said she hasn't mentioned a plan to retire, the health admission raised concern.
An insider said, "Many artists would simply avoid discussing these issues, but Madonna has always been open about reinvention. This is another example of her adjusting to a new stage of life while remaining incredibly active, although there are fears she could now have arthritis and may be thinking about retirement from the stage at least."
Madonna Wins Big at VMAs
Despite Madonna's prior admission of a "bad knee," she was praised at the awards show following her standout performance.
Madonna won seven Moon Person trophies, including Artist of the Year, Best Dance, Best Film, Best Album, Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, and Best Choreography.
As a legacy artist, she is often seen pairing up with rising stars to support them. This year, she collaborated with the dazzling Sabrina Carpenter for their track, Bring Your Love, which earned them the Best Collaboration trophy.