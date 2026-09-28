VMAs Nightmare: CBS Destroyed by Critics as Viewers Miss Madonna's Opening Performance With Surprise Guest in Massive Scheduling Blunder
Sept. 27 2026, Published 8:19 p.m. ET
Madonna fans erupted in rage at CBS when the live MTV VMAs failed to air at its scheduled 7:30 p.m. EST time slot because an NFL game ran long, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It was the queen of pop's first VMAs performance in 23 years, and the much-hyped appearance had viewers swearing at their TVs when the time came and went amid a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys.
'End the Stupid Game'
Many fans took to X to express their frustration about tuning in for the show, only to see football instead.
"I'M NOT PAYING FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS TO WATCH CBS SPORTS. I'M TRYING TO WATCH THE VMSs. Fix it now," one person fumed, and another user seethed, "Why is my TV still showing f------ football?"
"Just canceled Paramount+. I will not be renewing. I didn’t ask for this absolute s---. End the stupid game," a third wrote.
The VMAs assured viewers on X, at 7:33 p.m., "Hold tight, the 2026 VMAs will take off after the football game finishes. Live, coming up on CBS & streaming on Paramount+!"
The telecast eventually began nearly 20 minutes late and was no longer "live" for most viewers.
CBS Nearly Faced the NFL Game Going Into Overtime
CBS was seconds away from an even bigger scheduling nightmare when the Cowboys tied the game 31-31 with less than 10 seconds remaining, making overtime look all but inevitable.
The Ravens gained 27 yards on their return when quarterback Lamar Jackson called a timeout with one second to go, setting up a successful game-winning 56-yard field goal by Tyler Loop.
When the game finally ended, the delayed telecast began with Madonna joined by Sabrina Carpenter for their duet, Bring Your Love.
Madonna Kept Performing With Special Guests
Madonna then seemingly continued leaning on the younger generation of pop stars, transitioning into the Danceteria Afterhours remix with Charlii XCX.
Other stars joined them onstage for cameos in the cluttered bathroom stall set, including singer SOMBR, actor Seth Rogen, and Fab 5 Freddy.
The Material Girl singer even made her entrance onto the set sitting next to actress Julia Garner, who is still attached to star in a Madonna biopic.
Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter Win for Their Collab
Since Madonna returned to the VMAs for the first time since 2003, there was no chance she was going home empty-handed thanks to her record-tying 13 nominations.
The Like a Prayer singer and Carpenter returned onstage shortly after their performance to accept the Moonman trophy for Best Collaboration.
Madonna told a story about how she tried to get ahold of the Espresso singer for five days to no avail, going through her various reps.
Eventually, the Vogue songstress said she DM'd Carpenter directly, and within a few weeks the women were in the studio together. The pint-sized popstar assured everyone it really is the best way to get ahold of her.