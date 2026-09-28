VMAs Nightmare: CBS Destroyed by Critics as Viewers Miss Madonna's Opening Performance With Surprise Guest in Massive Scheduling Blunder

Many fans took to X to express their frustration about tuning in for the show, only to see football instead.

"I'M NOT PAYING FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS TO WATCH CBS SPORTS. I'M TRYING TO WATCH THE VMSs. Fix it now," one person fumed, and another user seethed, "Why is my TV still showing f------ football?"

"Just canceled Paramount+. I will not be renewing. I didn’t ask for this absolute s---. End the stupid game," a third wrote.

The VMAs assured viewers on X, at 7:33 p.m., "Hold tight, the 2026 VMAs will take off after the football game finishes. Live, coming up on CBS & streaming on Paramount+!"

The telecast eventually began nearly 20 minutes late and was no longer "live" for most viewers.