Trump Mocked For Claiming He'd Get President Xi a 'McDonald's Burger' During Interview — Years Before Rolling Red Carpet Out for Chinese Leader
Sept. 27 2026, Published 8:13 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing fresh backlash over remarks he made years before hosting a lavish dinner for President Xi Jinping, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his 2016 presidential run, Trump said that if he ever sat down with the leader of the world's second-largest economy, he would skip the elaborate state dinner and toss him a McDonald's burger.
Trump Vowed No State Dinner
During a rally in South Carolina in 2015, Trump slammed then-President Barack Obama for hosting a state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, vowing he would never do the same for Xi if he made it to the White House.
He told the crowd at the time: "Just take them to McDonald's and go back to the negotiating table."
Trump later raged during an appearance on Fox News: "I'd get him a McDonald’s hamburger, and I'd say, 'We gotta get down to work.' I would give him a double, probably a double-size Big Mac."
Trump Blasted China's Trade Policies
At the time, Trump was an outspoken critic of China’s trade and currency policies, accusing the country of draining jobs and money from the U.S.
He described the proposed meal from the fast-food chain as a way to get straight to negotiations rather than focus on diplomatic ceremony.
During an April 2011 speech in Las Vegas, as he publicly considered a run for president, Trump blasted U.S. leaders for what he viewed as their soft approach toward China.
"When people are screwing you, you don’t give them state dinners," Trump said at the time. The remark came months after Obama's formal state dinner for the then-Chinese President.
After the clip resurfaced, Trump faced backlash from social media users.
One wrote: "Dude is just all talk."
A second said: "Trump has always been a liar. We all know this by now."
A third asked: "How is no one reporting on this hypocrisy?"
Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet
Fast forward to September 2026, when Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi during a highly choreographed welcome at Joint Base Andrews.
The elaborate reception included a roaring B-1 bomber flyover as the two leaders stood together on the tarmac.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the moment quickly drew attention for another reason. Trump appeared to flinch as the jets thundered overhead, while Xi remained seemingly unfazed beside him.
Critics seized on the contrast, arguing the moment made the Chinese president appear more composed.
Inside Trump's Lavish Dinner for Xi
The White House dinner, which took place on September 24 at the White House, was a far more lavish event.
Guests dined on a three-course menu of American ingredients with a subtle Chinese influence: a first course of yellow squash velouté with wild mushrooms, crispy pancetta and scallion oil; sesame-crusted sea bass with baby bok choy and roasted eggplant; and a dessert of vanilla crémeux with sour-cherry confit, walnut frangipane and ice cream made from White House honey.
The meal opened with a toast of Schramsberg Blanc de Noir, a nod to the 1972 "Toast to Peace" between President Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai.
More than 100 attendees included tech executives such as Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, Jeff Bezos, and Sam Altman.
The tables featured Reagan-era state china, red linens, and floral arrangements filled with dahlias and ranunculus.