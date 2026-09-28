Trump Mocked For Claiming He'd Get President Xi a 'McDonald's Burger' During Interview — Years Before Rolling Red Carpet Out for Chinese Leader

During his 2016 presidential run, Trump said that if he ever sat down with the leader of the world's second-largest economy, he would skip the elaborate state dinner and toss him a McDonald's burger.

Donald Trump is facing fresh backlash over remarks he made years before hosting a lavish dinner for President Xi Jinping , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 2015, Trump slammed then-President Barack Obama for hosting a state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump later raged during an appearance on Fox News: "I'd get him a McDonald’s hamburger, and I'd say, 'We gotta get down to work.' I would give him a double, probably a double-size Big Mac."

He told the crowd at the time: "Just take them to McDonald's and go back to the negotiating table."

During a rally in South Carolina in 2015, Trump slammed then-President Barack Obama for hosting a state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, vowing he would never do the same for Xi if he made it to the White House.

Trump in 2015: I would not be throwing Xi Jinping a dinner. I would get him a McDonald's hamburger and say 'we have to get down to work.' We're giving him a state dinner and what he has done is sucked all of our jobs. pic.twitter.com/Rneef1e9bl

The remark came months after Obama's formal state dinner for the then-Chinese President.

At the time, Trump was an outspoken critic of China’s trade and currency policies, accusing the country of draining jobs and money from the U.S.

He described the proposed meal from the fast-food chain as a way to get straight to negotiations rather than focus on diplomatic ceremony.

During an April 2011 speech in Las Vegas, as he publicly considered a run for president, Trump blasted U.S. leaders for what he viewed as their soft approach toward China.

"When people are screwing you, you don’t give them state dinners," Trump said at the time. The remark came months after Obama's formal state dinner for the then-Chinese President.

After the clip resurfaced, Trump faced backlash from social media users.

One wrote: "Dude is just all talk."

A second said: "Trump has always been a liar. We all know this by now."

A third asked: "How is no one reporting on this hypocrisy?"