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Home > Glamor > MTV VMAs

2026 MTV VMAs Awards Red Carpet: See the Best — and Worst — Dressed of the Night Including Charlii XCX, Bebe Rexha and Ciara Miller

Photo of Charlii XCX, Meek and Ciara Milller
Source: CBS

There were iconic looks and fashion disasters at the 2026 VMAs.

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Some stars shone in iconic looks at the 2026 MTV VMAs, while others were fashion disasters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Madonna is set to open the show, marking her first performance in 23 years after memorable appearances in the 1980s and 1990s. Taylor Swift will also appear to receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honor and premiere the music video for her new single, Patient Zero...but first, celebrities showed off their VMAS look on the blue carpet.

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Charlii XCX — Best

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Photo of Charlii XCX
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

Charlii XCX was a vision in a sultry black look at the VMAs.

Charlii XCX has been hit or miss with her award show looks in the past, but the British singer really nailed her VMAS ensemble.

She flaunted her toned abs in a dramatic black velvet crop top with sleeves that ballooned out below the elbows and a sheer panel across the bust.

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MEEK — Worst

MEEK
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

MEEK's outfit was daring and eccentric.

British singer-songwriter MEEK seemed to have drawn her blue carpet inspiration from a shower puff, as her outfit closely resembled one.

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Raye — Best

Photo of Raye
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

British sinter Raye nailed her look at he VMAs.

British singer Raye dazzled in a glittery silver gown with a cowl draping around the bust, while the lower half showcased her legs in a see-through skirt.

Not only is she nominated for Song of the Year for Where Is My Husband!, but Raye is making her VMA performance debut.

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Bebe Rexha — Worst

Photon of Bebe Rexha
Source: Francis Specker/CBS

Bebe Rexha's outfit featured intricate black lace designs.

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Singer Bebe Rexha showed off her curves in a black lace lingerie-style gown that looked like a corset, a negligee, and a pair of thigh-high boots had collided.

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Ciara Miller — Best

Photo of Ciara Miller
Source: Francis Specker/CBS

The current 'DWTS' constestant showed of her toned new dancer body.

Summer House's Ciara Miller wowed in a sultry, western-inspired number featuring a plunging brown leather bra top and matching low-slung, form-fitting pants with a front lace-up.

The current Dancing With the Stars contestant recently told Fashionista about her red carpet looks, "I definitely try to match the vibe of whatever the movie or show is. I just try to think of myself as a character and get dressed that way."

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