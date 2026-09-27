2026 MTV VMAs Awards Red Carpet: See the Best — and Worst — Dressed of the Night Including Charlii XCX, Bebe Rexha and Ciara Miller

Some stars shone in iconic looks at the 2026 MTV VMAs, while others were fashion disasters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Madonna is set to open the show, marking her first performance in 23 years after memorable appearances in the 1980s and 1990s. Taylor Swift will also appear to receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honor and premiere the music video for her new single, Patient Zero...but first, celebrities showed off their VMAS look on the blue carpet.