2026 MTV VMAs Awards Red Carpet: See the Best — and Worst — Dressed of the Night Including Charlii XCX, Bebe Rexha and Ciara Miller
Sept. 27 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Some stars shone in iconic looks at the 2026 MTV VMAs, while others were fashion disasters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Madonna is set to open the show, marking her first performance in 23 years after memorable appearances in the 1980s and 1990s. Taylor Swift will also appear to receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honor and premiere the music video for her new single, Patient Zero...but first, celebrities showed off their VMAS look on the blue carpet.
Charlii XCX — Best
Charlii XCX has been hit or miss with her award show looks in the past, but the British singer really nailed her VMAS ensemble.
She flaunted her toned abs in a dramatic black velvet crop top with sleeves that ballooned out below the elbows and a sheer panel across the bust.
MEEK — Worst
British singer-songwriter MEEK seemed to have drawn her blue carpet inspiration from a shower puff, as her outfit closely resembled one.
Raye — Best
British singer Raye dazzled in a glittery silver gown with a cowl draping around the bust, while the lower half showcased her legs in a see-through skirt.
Not only is she nominated for Song of the Year for Where Is My Husband!, but Raye is making her VMA performance debut.
Bebe Rexha — Worst
Singer Bebe Rexha showed off her curves in a black lace lingerie-style gown that looked like a corset, a negligee, and a pair of thigh-high boots had collided.
Ciara Miller — Best
Summer House's Ciara Miller wowed in a sultry, western-inspired number featuring a plunging brown leather bra top and matching low-slung, form-fitting pants with a front lace-up.
The current Dancing With the Stars contestant recently told Fashionista about her red carpet looks, "I definitely try to match the vibe of whatever the movie or show is. I just try to think of myself as a character and get dressed that way."