Activists Who Stole Lambs From King Charles' Sandringham Estate Found Guilty — as Thieves Have 'No Intention' of Returning Animals to Monarch

Rosa Sharkey, 26, Sarah Foy, 26, and Rose Patterson, 37, all members of the campaign group Animal Rising, had denied theft.

After a three-day trial, a jury of five men and seven women took three hours and 48 minutes to find them guilty on a unanimous vote.

Judge Anthony Bate imposed a 12-month community order on each woman, with 150 hours of unpaid work, and ordered each to pay 250 pounds toward prosecution costs. He said the case raised "sensitive and important matters of public interest" and called the defendants intelligent and capable women who can make a valuable contribution to society.

Sharkey now lives in Brighton, Foy is from Alfreton in Derbyshire, and Patterson, who lives in London, is a director of Animal Rising.