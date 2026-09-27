Trump's 'Surprise' Media Ban Would Not Have Happened If Karoline Leavitt Was Still Press Secretary, According to White House Aides

MS NOW reported Friday that the press secretary's job has sat empty for nearly a month since Leavitt left in August.

Two aides familiar with internal White House dynamics told the network the ban on MS NOW, CNN and Politico wouldn't have happened if she were still in the building.

Both said she could have talked Trump down.

"The ban is one of those moments where you've got to ask who's around the president right now and how did something like this get sent out, catching some of his own top staffers by surprise," one said.

The White House press office is less closely managed around Trump than it was when Leavitt ran it, and he liked her loyalty and her willingness to fight with reporters.