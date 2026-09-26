Trump's Mishandling of Epstein Files Was Exact Moment MAGA Lost Trust in Prez, Author Claims: 'They Stopped Believing in Him'

Haberman said Trump rose back to power by telling voters that the system had stopped working for them and that he would smash it, including the secrecy around Epstein. But last year's fight over the files showcased a noticeable disconnect.

"According to his own top allies and advisors, that was when they could start seeing his own base stop believing him quite as much," she said.

She and co-author Jonathan Swan had watched Trump end earlier crises by demanding personal trust. This time, she said, the demand failed.

"It was the first time that Jonathan and I could recall, and we've heard about this, Trump saying, 'Believe me, not what you're hearing over there' and it didn't work."