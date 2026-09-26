Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics

Trump's Mishandling of Epstein Files Was Exact Moment MAGA Lost Trust in Prez, Author Claims: 'They Stopped Believing in Him'

Split image of Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Maggie Haberman said that Trump's handling of the Epstein files was the first real break with his MAGA base.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Maggie Haberman said President Donald Trump's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files was the first clear break between the president and part of his MAGA base, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival on Friday, the New York Times reporter said Trump's own allies watched supporters stop taking him at his word after he tried to talk them past what they were seeing.

Article continues below advertisement

Haberman Singles Out Epstein Files

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Maggie Haberman
Source: MEGA

Haberman said Trump's own allies watched supporters stop believing him as much.

Haberman said Trump rose back to power by telling voters that the system had stopped working for them and that he would smash it, including the secrecy around Epstein. But last year's fight over the files showcased a noticeable disconnect.

"According to his own top allies and advisors, that was when they could start seeing his own base stop believing him quite as much," she said.

She and co-author Jonathan Swan had watched Trump end earlier crises by demanding personal trust. This time, she said, the demand failed.

"It was the first time that Jonathan and I could recall, and we've heard about this, Trump saying, 'Believe me, not what you're hearing over there' and it didn't work."

Article continues below advertisement

Other Promises Could Hurt Trump

Picture of Maggie Haberman
Source: MEGA

Haberman argued voters can also see other broken promises.

Haberman said Trump had also struggled with other promises: lower prices, no new foreign wars and draining the swamp.

"If you tell people you run on, 'Joe Biden didn't fix the economy, it's clear that I am the only one who can do this. I am going to reduce prices, going to keep inflation down. I am going to fix this and also forever wars are bad and I'm going to drain the swamp,' and you break all three, yes, voters can tell," she said.

She went on to say: "And you not only break all three, you build monuments to yourself. You are building something that is literally called the Arc de Trump. Literal monuments to yourself."

Article continues below advertisement

Midterms Could Be Telling For Trump

Picture of Maggie Haberman
Source: MEGA

Haberman said MAGA is harder to hold together now.

For years, Haberman said, Trump could define MAGA as whatever position he held that week and keep the coalition together. Heading into the midterms, she said, that flexibility seems to be a detriment.

He has been warning his base about communism and democratic socialism. In the same stretch, he has praised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist he once attacked, after meetings that included a session this week at Gracie Mansion.

"He likes Mamdani," Haberman said.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split image of Thom Tillis and Donald Trump with Xi Jinping

GOP Senator Slams Donald Trump's Red Carpet Welcome for Chinese President Xi: 'It's Bad Timing'

Photo of Donald Trump, Ken Paxton

'Trump Should Blame Himself': GOP Official Warns Party Will Have 'Biblical' Infighting If Ken Paxton Loses Senate Race

Haberman's Book Explores Trump's 2nd Term

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Picture of Maggie Haberman and Evan Smith
Source: MEGA

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan published 'Regime Change' in June.

Haberman and Swan published their findings in June in a book called Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

Trump has called the book "largely fiction."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.