EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Thought Piers Morgan Was a Jerk'
Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Princess Diana is said to have privately branded Piers Morgan a "jerk" despite the broadcaster's fond memories of sharing an extraordinary lunch with her at Kensington Palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997, invited Morgan, now 61, to lunch while he was a newspaper editor, with the journalist recalling how she opened up about her life during the remarkable encounter.
'Princess Diana Called Him A Jerk'
But Diana's former personal chef Darren McGrady, 64, who cooked for the royal family and later Diana, has offered a rather different insight into what the princess supposedly thought of her guest.
A source familiar with Diana's relationship with the press told Radar: "Diana could be extraordinarily charming with journalists while simultaneously having very strong private opinions about them. She understood newspapers, cultivated editors and knew exactly how useful those relationships could be – but that didn't necessarily mean she liked everyone she entertained.
"Piers remembers that lunch as one of the great encounters of his life. What makes Darren's recollection so fascinating is the suggestion Diana's private assessment of Piers was considerably less flattering than he might have imagined."
McGrady's recollection was unequivocal.
He reportedly said: "Princess Diana called him a jerk."
Morgan has described the Kensington Palace lunch as the "most extraordinary meal" of his life, recalling Diana discussing "everything in her life."
Prince William, now 44, was 13 at the time and, according to Morgan's account, apparently cheekily asked whether he could have a glass of wine.
Memoir Errors Spark Legal Battle
The resurfaced recollection comes as Morgan is locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with Diana's brother Charles Spencer, 62, over his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
Spencer incorrectly claimed Morgan was partly responsible for the publication of intrusive photographs showing Diana exercising in a leotard at a gym.
The pictures were actually published by the Sunday Mirror in November 1993, when Morgan was working for rival newspaper The Sun.
He did not become Daily Mirror editor until October 1995.
Spencer has since apologized for the mistake, saying accuracy was important to him and acknowledging his assumption was incorrect.
Morgan, however, said the apology would not stop him pursuing legal action against Spencer and publisher Penguin.
He said: "Earl Spencer has apologised to me for his defamatory lies published in his new book, Swan Song, published today.
"But I am pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King's Trust."
Dispute Over Memoir Claims
Morgan has also disputed Spencer's description of the telephone conversation in which the earl withdrew his invitation to Diana's funeral.
Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan said: "There's just one problem. It's all bulls--- and very, very easy bulls--- for me to prove it."
He added: "My question, though, is this: if Earl Spencer can be so incredibly, defamatorily wrong about such basic facts involving me, well, why should we believe anything else he puts in this book?"
Another source said McGrady's recollection adds an intriguing complication to Morgan's warm account of his relationship with Diana.
The insider added: "Diana understood that being friendly with a newspaper editor and privately liking him were two entirely different things. If Darren's memory is correct, that Kensington Palace lunch clearly left Piers with rather happier memories than it left Diana."
Diana would have celebrated her 65th birthday this year had she survived the high-speed collision in Paris that killed her, her rumored lover Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur Henri Paul.