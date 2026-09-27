EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Thought Piers Morgan Was a Jerk'

But Diana's former personal chef Darren McGrady, 64, who cooked for the royal family and later Diana, has offered a rather different insight into what the princess supposedly thought of her guest.

A source familiar with Diana's relationship with the press told Radar: "Diana could be extraordinarily charming with journalists while simultaneously having very strong private opinions about them. She understood newspapers, cultivated editors and knew exactly how useful those relationships could be – but that didn't necessarily mean she liked everyone she entertained.

"Piers remembers that lunch as one of the great encounters of his life. What makes Darren's recollection so fascinating is the suggestion Diana's private assessment of Piers was considerably less flattering than he might have imagined."

McGrady's recollection was unequivocal.

He reportedly said: "Princess Diana called him a jerk."

Morgan has described the Kensington Palace lunch as the "most extraordinary meal" of his life, recalling Diana discussing "everything in her life."

Prince William, now 44, was 13 at the time and, according to Morgan's account, apparently cheekily asked whether he could have a glass of wine.