SNL Mocks Donald Trump's Aide Natalie Harp as 'Obsessive' During Season 52 Premiere

The cold open began with James Austin Johnson's Trump speaking with Ramy Youssef's mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, before Harp suddenly appeared and interrupted their conversation.

"Natalie, I didn't realize you were in New York," Trump said.

"Oh, I wasn't. I ran here from D.C., Weapons-style," Harp replied, referencing the 2025 horror movie Weapons.

Harp appeared soaking wet from the rain, and her mascara was running under her eyes, adding to the chaotic energy.