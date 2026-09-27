SNL Mocks Donald Trump's Aide Natalie Harp as 'Obsessive' During Season 52 Premiere
Sept. 27 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Saturday Night Live poked fun at Donald Trump aide Natalie Harp during its Season 52 premiere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On September 27, Ashley Padilla played Harp as an unsettling Trump loyalist complete with horror-movie theatrics.
Natalie Harp Makes A Creepy Entrance
The cold open began with James Austin Johnson's Trump speaking with Ramy Youssef's mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, before Harp suddenly appeared and interrupted their conversation.
"Natalie, I didn't realize you were in New York," Trump said.
"Oh, I wasn't. I ran here from D.C., Weapons-style," Harp replied, referencing the 2025 horror movie Weapons.
Harp appeared soaking wet from the rain, and her mascara was running under her eyes, adding to the chaotic energy.
SNL Turns Natalie Harp Into A Horror Movie Character
Padilla leaned heavily into the joke by portraying Harp as something straight out of a psychological thriller.
She mimicked the possessed character from the horror movie Obsession before attempting to convince Trump and Mamdani that her behavior was perfectly normal.
"I'm kidding, I'm totally normal," Harp said.
Trump offered his own take on the unusual reenactment.
"She's like the girl from Obsession, but blonde," he said.
Harp also sang Beyoncé's hit, "Baby boy, you've been on my mind," while gazing at Trump.
Padilla's character became even more intimidating when she pulled Mamdani aside and issued a blunt warning about Trump.
"If you hurt him, I will end you," Harp told him.
Natalie Harp's Real-Life Devotion Gets Referenced
The sketch played off the intense loyalty Harp has displayed toward Trump in real life.
The 35-year-old aide has attracted attention for her close relationship with the president.
She has also been dubbed the "human printer" because she always carries around a portable printer to show articles and social media posts to Trump.
Her personal letters to Trump from 2023 also resurfaced in the spotlight this summer.
In them, Harp wrote, "You are all that matters to me."
"I don't want to ever let you down," she added.
Social Media Users Weigh In
Padilla's Harp portrayal quickly sparked reactions online.
"They don't even have to try; they do it for them on their own," one person wrote, referring to Trump and Harp's odd relationship.
"It just writes itself," another commenter said.
"The Natalie character is everything I think she would be. Excellent," a third person shared.
Others were similarly enthusiastic, with one viewer declaring, "SNL nailed it. Fantastic."
"Seems pretty accurate to me," another person commented, while someone else joked, "What's funny about this [is] it's true."