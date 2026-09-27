EXCLUSIVE: Why Charles Spencer 'Snubbed' Queen's Diana Funeral Tribute in Famous Eulogy

But Lord Charles Moore has revealed that he later challenged Spencer directly over why the monarch's words were conspicuously absent.

A source familiar with the episode claimed to Radar: "The Queen's broadcast was an enormously significant intervention at an incredibly difficult moment for the monarchy, so there were people who genuinely wondered why Charles didn't acknowledge it. The answer appears remarkably straightforward – his speech had already been written.

"Charles had decided what he wanted to say about his sister and apparently didn't feel the Queen's broadcast required him to go back and alter it. Given the significance subsequently attached to every word of that eulogy, that is quite an extraordinary detail."

Moore recalled contacting Spencer shortly after the funeral to raise the omission. He said in a piece written for the Daily Telegraph: "Not long after the funeral, I rang him."

Moore added: "I said his speech had been very eloquent, but asked why he had not thanked the Queen for her public words.

"'Oh', he said, with that carelessness which some aristocrats enragingly display, 'I wrote my speech on Wednesday, and she hadn't said anything by then.' He hadn't seen the need to revise his script."

"I bet Lord Spencer's memoir is well written, but I shan't read it," Moore said. "It is time to close the book of 20th-century disharmony and get on with the 21st century in which we live, under the monarchy from which we benefit."