Donald Trump Appears Transfixed by Blonde Aide Natalie Harp's Laptop During Tennessee Football Game
Sept. 27 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared to have his attention pulled away from the football field when longtime aide Natalie Harp showed him something on her laptop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The moment unfolded on September 26 in front of a packed Neyland Stadium as the president, 80, sat alongside Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty.
Donald Trump Turns His Attention To Natalie Harp's Laptop
Harp, 35, held the laptop toward Trump and Hagerty as the two men appeared to study what was on the screen.
However, it's not clear what Harp was showing them.
Independent journalist Aaron Rupar shared photos from the game and wrote, "Sen. Bill Hagerty and Trump have mouths agape as personal assistant to the president Natalie Harp displays something to them on a laptop during the Texas-Tennessee football game today."
'Ewwwww'
The unusual scene quickly sparked commentary online.
One person wrote that Harp was "flouncing about in a wee teeny skirt," while another commented, "Why are Harp's dresses getting shorter?"
Others took a more critical tone.
"Ewwwww," one user simply wrote.
Another questioned, "Anyone notice she also STILL has stiletto high heels on, even at a football game? Did Donald tell her he likes her in heels?"
One commenter also mocked the expression on Trump's face, writing, "To be fair, Trump's mouth is agape just because he's trying to figure out what the f--- he's looking at; he's that senile."
'Human Printer'
The moment comes as Harp remains a frequent presence alongside Trump during his public appearances and travels.
After Trump returned to the White House in 2025, Harp was named his special assistant and executive assistant.
She has been dubbed Trump's "human printer" because she became known for carrying a portal printer to show the president news, articles, and social media posts.
Natalie Harp Called Donald Trump's 'First Lady'
As Harp and Trump continue to spend time together, people on social media have started to take aim at their relationship.
Recently, users took to calling the aide Trump's 'first lady' after the pair were together at Camp David.
"First Lady Natalie Harp's ankle appears to be bruised again," someone observed on X.
Another added, "A lot of folks assume Natalie (The future Ms Donald Trump) is carrying Trump's diaper bag, but I disagree. The giant bag Natalie hauls around is Trump's makeup kit and toupee bag."
A user wrote, "Why does First Lady Natalie Harp have to walk behind him? He's not a King," with another agreeing, "First Lady, 2nd to enter – right behind him."