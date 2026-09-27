Donald Trump Appears Transfixed by Blonde Aide Natalie Harp's Laptop During Tennessee Football Game

The moment unfolded on September 26 in front of a packed Neyland Stadium as the president, 80, sat alongside Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty .

Donald Trump appeared to have his attention pulled away from the football field when longtime aide Natalie Harp showed him something on her laptop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump leaned over Sen. Bill Hagerty to see what Natalie Harp was displaying on her laptop.

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar shared photos from the game and wrote, "Sen. Bill Hagerty and Trump have mouths agape as personal assistant to the president Natalie Harp displays something to them on a laptop during the Texas-Tennessee football game today."

However, it's not clear what Harp was showing them.

Harp, 35, held the laptop toward Trump and Hagerty as the two men appeared to study what was on the screen.

Sen. Bill Hagerty and Trump have mouths agape as personal assistant to the president Natalie Harp displays something to them on a laptop during the Texas-Tennessee football game today (Tom Brenner/Getty) pic.twitter.com/R6yCww0Emr

One social media user said the moment between Natalie Harp and Donald Trump at the football game was 'Ewwwww.'

The unusual scene quickly sparked commentary online.

One person wrote that Harp was "flouncing about in a wee teeny skirt," while another commented, "Why are Harp's dresses getting shorter?"

Others took a more critical tone.

"Ewwwww," one user simply wrote.

Another questioned, "Anyone notice she also STILL has stiletto high heels on, even at a football game? Did Donald tell her he likes her in heels?"

One commenter also mocked the expression on Trump's face, writing, "To be fair, Trump's mouth is agape just because he's trying to figure out what the f--- he's looking at; he's that senile."