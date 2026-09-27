EXCLUSIVE: Prince Philip 'Comforted in Final Years by Closest Female Confidante'
Sept. 27 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Philip found companionship in his final years through regular visits from one of his closest female confidantes as he settled into a quieter retirement away from Queen Elizabeth II, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Edinburgh moved to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate after retiring from public duties in 2017, while his wife Elizabeth remained based primarily at Windsor Castle because of her responsibilities as monarch.
A 'Particularly Valuable' Friendship
Philip, who died aged 99 in 2021, made the Norfolk farmhouse his home, where Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten, now 73, was reportedly a frequent visitor.
A source familiar with their friendship claimed: "Penny was one of those relatively rare people with whom Philip could completely relax. Their friendship had been established over many years; there was an enormous amount of mutual trust between them, and he genuinely looked forward to spending time in her company.
"That became particularly significant after he stepped away from public duties. Philip had spent the overwhelming majority of his adult life operating according to the demands of the monarchy – traveling, attending engagements and supporting the Queen through an extraordinary period of British history. Retirement suddenly gave him a degree of freedom he simply hadn't experienced for decades.
"Wood Farm became somewhere he could live much more on his own terms. He could read, paint, spend time outdoors and pursue his passion for carriage driving without constantly having to think about the next official engagement. But it was also a considerable adjustment from the intensely structured existence he had known for so long."
The insider continued, "That's where friendships such as the one he had with Penny became particularly valuable. She understood the royal world and all the peculiar pressures that came with it, so there was very little Philip ever needed to explain to her. At the same time, their relationship wasn't dependent upon royal duties or ceremony.
"They also had genuine interests in common, most notably carriage driving. Penny wasn't somebody simply expressing polite enthusiasm because Philip enjoyed it – she understood the sport and participated in it herself. That gave them something they could talk about and enjoy together completely separately from his position as the Duke of Edinburgh."
Our source claimed that Phillip was "fiercely independent and wouldn't have wanted anyone treating his retirement as though he suddenly needed to be looked after. Penny understood that. Her companionship was valuable precisely because it was natural and uncomplicated rather than intrusive.
"He could be himself around her. There wasn't any expectation that he needed to entertain somebody or perform a public role. They could talk, share interests, or simply enjoy the quieter existence Philip had deliberately chosen for himself at Wood Farm."
"For somebody who had spent so much of his life surrounded by people but very rarely enjoying complete privacy, having a trusted friend who understood him so well became an important part of those later years," the source noted. "Penny's friendship helped provide companionship while still allowing Philip the independence and freedom that he valued so highly."
Wood Farm Became Prince Philip's Retirement Haven
Royal biographer Hugo Vickers also describes Philip's retirement in his new book, Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History.
Vickers writes: "He was at his happiest at Wood Farm, and he more or less settled there. In the course of the next two and a half years, that was his home.
"He enjoyed his carriage-driving, read voraciously and painted a little."
Philip and Elizabeth had been married since November 20, 1947, but his retirement meant their routines increasingly took place at different residences during the week.
Vickers writes: "From time to time, (the Queen) went up by train to Norfolk to stay the weekend. Once again, she gave him a loose rein. In a sense, they separated. Penny Romsey, the new Countess Mountbatten, often stayed with him there."
Penelope Knatchbull Shared Prince Philip's Passion
Romsey – also known as Knatchbull – had connections with Philip stretching back years.
She married Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma, now 78, at Romsey Abbey in Hampshire in 1979. King Charles, now 77, served as best man.
Norton is the grandson of Philip's uncle Louis 'Dickie' Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma.
The couple had three children – Nicholas Knatchbull, Lord Brabourne, Lady Alexandra Hooper and Leonora Knatchbull, who died from kidney cancer aged five.
Penelope subsequently established the Leonora Children's Cancer Fund in her daughter's memory.
It merged with The Edwina Mountbatten Trust in 2010.
She has served as High Steward of Romsey since 2010 and became a familiar figure at royal events, including the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
Crucially, she shared Philip's enthusiasm for carriage driving and competed in the sport alongside him. Penelope's closeness to the royal family endured after Philip's death.
She attended his funeral in 2021 and was also present at Elizabeth's state funeral on September 19, 2022.
Prince Philip's Later Years Were Marked by Companionship
A source claimed: "Penny became an incredibly important friend to Philip, particularly as his life became quieter after retirement. He had spent decades following a relentless schedule of engagements and suddenly had the opportunity to live much more privately at Wood Farm, so trusted companionship mattered enormously.
"Philip was never somebody who wanted people fussing over him. What he valued was intelligent company, conversation and people who shared his interests, and Penny fitted naturally into that world.
"Their friendship had developed over many years, and there was a tremendous degree of trust between them. She understood his humor, his directness and his need for independence, which meant he could relax completely in her company."
According to the insider, "Carriage driving was obviously a major bond. It was something Philip cared passionately about, and Penny didn't simply take a polite interest – she participated herself and understood why the sport meant so much to him.
"By the time Philip was living at Wood Farm, theirs was already a firmly established friendship. Her visits weren't about replacing anybody in his life. The Queen remained his wife and their marriage had endured for decades. Penny was a close and trusted friend whose company helped make his retirement enjoyable."
They continued, "Those later years gave Philip something he had rarely possessed during his public life – the freedom to read, paint, drive his carriages and decide how he wanted to spend his own time.
"Having somebody like Penny around, who knew him extremely well but didn't require him to perform the role of the Duke of Edinburgh, was undoubtedly valuable. She could simply be his friend, and that kind of uncomplicated companionship became particularly precious in his later years."