EXCLUSIVE: Prince Philip 'Comforted in Final Years by Closest Female Confidante'

Philip, who died aged 99 in 2021, made the Norfolk farmhouse his home, where Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten, now 73, was reportedly a frequent visitor.

A source familiar with their friendship claimed: "Penny was one of those relatively rare people with whom Philip could completely relax. Their friendship had been established over many years; there was an enormous amount of mutual trust between them, and he genuinely looked forward to spending time in her company.

"That became particularly significant after he stepped away from public duties. Philip had spent the overwhelming majority of his adult life operating according to the demands of the monarchy – traveling, attending engagements and supporting the Queen through an extraordinary period of British history. Retirement suddenly gave him a degree of freedom he simply hadn't experienced for decades.

"Wood Farm became somewhere he could live much more on his own terms. He could read, paint, spend time outdoors and pursue his passion for carriage driving without constantly having to think about the next official engagement. But it was also a considerable adjustment from the intensely structured existence he had known for so long."

The insider continued, "That's where friendships such as the one he had with Penny became particularly valuable. She understood the royal world and all the peculiar pressures that came with it, so there was very little Philip ever needed to explain to her. At the same time, their relationship wasn't dependent upon royal duties or ceremony.

"They also had genuine interests in common, most notably carriage driving. Penny wasn't somebody simply expressing polite enthusiasm because Philip enjoyed it – she understood the sport and participated in it herself. That gave them something they could talk about and enjoy together completely separately from his position as the Duke of Edinburgh."

Our source claimed that Phillip was "fiercely independent and wouldn't have wanted anyone treating his retirement as though he suddenly needed to be looked after. Penny understood that. Her companionship was valuable precisely because it was natural and uncomplicated rather than intrusive.

"He could be himself around her. There wasn't any expectation that he needed to entertain somebody or perform a public role. They could talk, share interests, or simply enjoy the quieter existence Philip had deliberately chosen for himself at Wood Farm."

"For somebody who had spent so much of his life surrounded by people but very rarely enjoying complete privacy, having a trusted friend who understood him so well became an important part of those later years," the source noted. "Penny's friendship helped provide companionship while still allowing Philip the independence and freedom that he valued so highly."