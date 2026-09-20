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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp Returns to White House After President's Camp David Retreat Was Cut Short

split image of Natalie Harp and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's longtime aide Natalie Harp returned to the White House after his Camp David retreat was cut short.

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Sept. 20 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's longtime aide Natalie Harp was spotted returning to the White House with the president after he abruptly cut short his weekend at Camp David, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old aide, who has become a near-constant presence alongside Trump, traveled back to Washington in a separate helicopter just before Marine One brought the president home on September 19.

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Natalie Harp Returns From Camp David With Donald Trump

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image of Natalie Harp traveled back to Washington in a separate helicopter shortly before Donald Trump arrived aboard Marine One.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp traveled back to Washington in a separate helicopter shortly before Donald Trump arrived aboard Marine One.

On Saturday night, Harp was aboard a "support copter" with White House Director of Oval Office Operations Walt Nauta, according to the White House press pool.

Trump had been scheduled to spend the weekend at the Maryland presidential retreat but returned to the White House one day earlier than planned.

The early departure came after the State Department issued a fresh security alert for Americans in the Middle East.

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Natalie Harp Has Become A Constant Presence

image of Donald Trump's 'human printer' Natalie Harp has become a constant presence alongside the president.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's 'human printer' Natalie Harp has become a constant presence alongside the president.

Harp's appearance alongside Trump was hardly unusual.

The aide has remained closely involved in the president's day-to-day activities and has become known as his "human printer" for carrying a portable printer.

After Trump returned to the White House, she was named his special assistant and executive assistant.

Her role has placed her increasingly close to the president as he travels, including during a recent trip to Ireland.

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Natalie Harp Named In Truth Social Lawsuits

image of Natalie Harp was named in federal lawsuits challenging Trump Media's Truth API service.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp was named in federal lawsuits challenging Trump Media's Truth API service.

Harp has also been named in two federal lawsuits challenging Trump Media's Truth API service.

American Oversight and Campaign for Accountability filed the latest complaint on September 17, arguing that the service gives paying customers priority access to posts from prominent Truth Social accounts, including Trump's.

The groups allege subscribers can pay up to $100,000 per month for the service, with the price dropping to $60,000 per month for customers who commit to three-year contracts.

The complaint names Trump, Harp, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and other administration officials.

A separate lawsuit filed August 12 also named Harp and alleged she has access to Trump's Truth Social account and helps operate it.

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Fake Trump-Harp Image Goes Viral

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image of An AI-generated image falsely appeared to show Donald Trump and Natalie Harp kissing on a golf course.
Source: MEGA

An AI-generated image falsely appeared to show Donald Trump and Natalie Harp kissing on a golf course.

Harp has also been at the center of online speculation surrounding her relationship with Trump after an AI-generated image falsely appeared to show the pair kissing on a golf course.

Some social media users initially believed the fabricated image was genuine.

One person wrote, "Broad daylight. In public. An adulterous, married president kissing and embracing another woman. It's shameless, degrading, profoundly unpresidential, and a slap in the face for the office. The hypocrisy is staggering. The presidency deserves dignity – and America deserves better."

The image was subsequently flagged as fake, with a Community Note pointing to apparent AI characteristics, including six fingers on Harp's hand and the absence of Trump's ear scar.

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