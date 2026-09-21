Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Natalie Harp

Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Mockingly Called the 'First Lady' — as Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond Ramp Up

A photo Natalie Harp alongside a photo Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp was once again seen at Doanld Trump's side.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Backlash over President Donald Trump's relationship with his White House aide Natalie Harp continues to grow after they were recently seen spending time at Camp David.

Although their trip was cut short, Harp's seemingly constant presence at his side left critics comparing her to the "first lady," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp Mocked as Trump's 'First Lady'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp went with Donald Trump to Camp David.

Article continues below advertisement

When the president landed on Marine One at Ellipse, he was met with a motorcade. Harp was reported present nearby. In photos of the transport, people noticed Harp and recognized her, in part, by her outfit.

An individual online user described the assistant as "all dressed up for Camp David."

"First Lady Natalie Harp's ankle appears to be bruised again," observed a person on X, zooming closely into her lower legs.

Another added, "A lot of folks assume Natalie (The future Ms Donald Trump) is carrying Trump’s diaper bag but I disagree. The giant bag Natalie hauls around is Trump’s makeup kit and toupee bag."

An additional critic noted, "Why does First Lady Natalie Harp have to walk behind him? He’s not a King," with another agreeing, "First Lady, 2nd to enter – right behind him."

Article continues below advertisement

Harp Spotted When Melania's Not Around

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp is often seen at Donald Trump's side.

Article continues below advertisement

While rumors of an inappropriate relationship between the president and Harp have been denied, the public often speculates that Melania Trump is wary of Harp's presence.

Clips have circulated of Harp stepping in closely when Melania leaves Donald's side. Additionally, the White House aide seemingly spends more time with Donald than Melania, who seldom makes public appearances.

Melania made limited public appearances over the summer with her most notable formal sighting being on August 20 at the White House Rose Garden to announce an expansion of her foster care initiative.

Still, Melania mostly lives at Mar-a-Lago in Florida rather than full-time in the White House with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania 'Doesn't Like' Speculation on Personal Life

A photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly isn't happy with reports regarding his personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter that the speculation was unfounded according to those close to the real first lady. Instead, she was "grateful" for Harp who attends "every meeting, every trip, every moment" with the president.

However, Melania reportedly isn't happy about the massive amount of attention on the relationship. An insider told Semafor, "The First Lady doesn’t like these types of things."

The further claimed Donald himself "furious" about speculation on his personal life, which would include any relationship with Harp beyond her official working capacity.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Sued Over 'Ban On the Free Press' After CNN, Politico and MS NOW Reporters Are Booted From White House

Gavin Newsom calls Trump a "sick man."

'Sick': Trump Called Out After He Threatens to Withhold Hurricane Relief If His Candidate Loses the Midterms

Article continues below advertisement

Harp's Closeness With President Deemed 'Obsession'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

The aide reportedly left notes for the president.

Despite Melania's feelings, Harp made it clear she's quite fond of Donald. In fact, her own brother, Preston Harp, claimed she has an "obsession" with Donald. He called her bond with the president "very unhealthy" while speaking to the Daily Mail, and he added she was acting "just like his fan club."

Harp also reportedly left affectionate notes for the president, with one confessing, "You are all that matters to me."

The Secret Service allegedly identified her as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president,” according to an excerpt from author Michael Wolff's book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.