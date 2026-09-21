Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Mockingly Called the 'First Lady' — as Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond Ramp Up

Although their trip was cut short, Harp's seemingly constant presence at his side left critics comparing her to the "first lady," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Backlash over President Donald Trump 's relationship with his White House aide Natalie Harp continues to grow after they were recently seen spending time at Camp David.

When the president landed on Marine One at Ellipse, he was met with a motorcade. Harp was reported present nearby. In photos of the transport, people noticed Harp and recognized her, in part, by her outfit.

An individual online user described the assistant as "all dressed up for Camp David."

"First Lady Natalie Harp's ankle appears to be bruised again," observed a person on X, zooming closely into her lower legs.

Another added, "A lot of folks assume Natalie (The future Ms Donald Trump) is carrying Trump’s diaper bag but I disagree. The giant bag Natalie hauls around is Trump’s makeup kit and toupee bag."

An additional critic noted, "Why does First Lady Natalie Harp have to walk behind him? He’s not a King," with another agreeing, "First Lady, 2nd to enter – right behind him."