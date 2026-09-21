Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Mockingly Called the 'First Lady' — as Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond Ramp Up
Sept. 21 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Backlash over President Donald Trump's relationship with his White House aide Natalie Harp continues to grow after they were recently seen spending time at Camp David.
Although their trip was cut short, Harp's seemingly constant presence at his side left critics comparing her to the "first lady," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Natalie Harp Mocked as Trump's 'First Lady'
When the president landed on Marine One at Ellipse, he was met with a motorcade. Harp was reported present nearby. In photos of the transport, people noticed Harp and recognized her, in part, by her outfit.
An individual online user described the assistant as "all dressed up for Camp David."
"First Lady Natalie Harp's ankle appears to be bruised again," observed a person on X, zooming closely into her lower legs.
Another added, "A lot of folks assume Natalie (The future Ms Donald Trump) is carrying Trump’s diaper bag but I disagree. The giant bag Natalie hauls around is Trump’s makeup kit and toupee bag."
An additional critic noted, "Why does First Lady Natalie Harp have to walk behind him? He’s not a King," with another agreeing, "First Lady, 2nd to enter – right behind him."
Harp Spotted When Melania's Not Around
While rumors of an inappropriate relationship between the president and Harp have been denied, the public often speculates that Melania Trump is wary of Harp's presence.
Clips have circulated of Harp stepping in closely when Melania leaves Donald's side. Additionally, the White House aide seemingly spends more time with Donald than Melania, who seldom makes public appearances.
Melania made limited public appearances over the summer with her most notable formal sighting being on August 20 at the White House Rose Garden to announce an expansion of her foster care initiative.
Still, Melania mostly lives at Mar-a-Lago in Florida rather than full-time in the White House with her husband.
Melania 'Doesn't Like' Speculation on Personal Life
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter that the speculation was unfounded according to those close to the real first lady. Instead, she was "grateful" for Harp who attends "every meeting, every trip, every moment" with the president.
However, Melania reportedly isn't happy about the massive amount of attention on the relationship. An insider told Semafor, "The First Lady doesn’t like these types of things."
The further claimed Donald himself "furious" about speculation on his personal life, which would include any relationship with Harp beyond her official working capacity.
Harp's Closeness With President Deemed 'Obsession'
Despite Melania's feelings, Harp made it clear she's quite fond of Donald. In fact, her own brother, Preston Harp, claimed she has an "obsession" with Donald. He called her bond with the president "very unhealthy" while speaking to the Daily Mail, and he added she was acting "just like his fan club."
Harp also reportedly left affectionate notes for the president, with one confessing, "You are all that matters to me."
The Secret Service allegedly identified her as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president,” according to an excerpt from author Michael Wolff's book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.