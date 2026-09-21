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Adult Star Claims Her Job is 'Harder Than Being a Doctor' — as She Reveals She Currently Earns $1Million Per Year

Image of Reyna Nguyen
Source: @RocketReyna/X

Reyna Nguyen recently opened up about what being an adult content creator is really like.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Being an adult content creator might seem like a walk in the park, but Reyna Nguyen begs to differ, RadarOnline.com can report.

Nguyen, 58, has worked in the adult industry for several years, but recently she announced plans to give it all up to pursue a career in dermatology.

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Reyna Nguyen Opens Up About Adult Content Creation

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Image of Reyna Nguyen
Source: @RocketReyna/X

Reyna Nguyen recently opened up about her life as an adult star.

In university, Nguyen majored in bioengineering with a premedical focus. She later decided to pursue adult content creation instead, hoping to gain more financial independence. Now, she says she works between 10 and 14 hours a day.

"Every day is so different," she revealed, per Where is the Buzz. "Last week, I had to fly my assistant over because we just had so much to do."

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Reyna Nguyen Craves Stability

Image of Reyna Nguyen
Source: @RocketReyna/X

According to Nguyen, she works between 10 and 14 hours a day.

"I would wake up, get ready, and then I have to make 20 TikTok videos, and they all have to be new," she continued, "Then it's admin work, checking emails, talking to assistants and management. Then planning the content day and actually setting up for each piece of content."

According to Nguyen, being a doctor probably won't be any less stressful, but it will provide her with the stability she's craving.

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Reyna Nguyen Reveals Downsides of Adult Industry

Image of Reyna Nguyen
Source: @RocketReyna/X

Nguyen says she's looking for more stability in her life.

"I don't think [being a doctor] is going to be more relaxing, but I think it'll be more stable, which is something I don't really have right now," Nguyen admitted.

"We have months where we do really well and months where we don't do really well," she explained. "One of the most frustrating things for me is financial planning because I don't know how much longer I can do this job for."

"You're stuck in this phase of being in panic constantly because you're like, 'Okay, I don't know when this money is going to run out. How can I make sure I have enough to live a stable life?'" she added.

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Reyna Nguyen's Dermatology Dreams

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Image of Reyna Nguyen
Source: @RocketReyna/X

Nguyen wants to pursue dermatology so she can 'change people's lives.'

Nguyen claims to make roughly $1million a year as an adult creator, meaning she's likely to take a pay cut if she decides to practice dermatology in Australia.

She's, however, not in it for the money.

"It would be nice to contribute more meaningfully and change people's lives," she expressed. "Do some good in the world."

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