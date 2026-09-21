Adult Star Claims Her Job is 'Harder Than Being a Doctor' — as She Reveals She Currently Earns $1Million Per Year

"I don't think [being a doctor] is going to be more relaxing, but I think it'll be more stable, which is something I don't really have right now," Nguyen admitted.

"We have months where we do really well and months where we don't do really well," she explained. "One of the most frustrating things for me is financial planning because I don't know how much longer I can do this job for."

"You're stuck in this phase of being in panic constantly because you're like, 'Okay, I don't know when this money is going to run out. How can I make sure I have enough to live a stable life?'" she added.