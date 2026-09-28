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EXCLUSIVE: Bari Weiss Likely Out at CBS After Paramount/Warner Bros. Merger as 'Anti-Woke' Editor Blamed for Torpedoing '60 Minutes'

Bari Weiss is in the hot seat at CBS after '60 Minutes' ratings failures.
Source: @60MINUTES/YOUTUBE, CBS

Bari Weiss is in the hot seat at CBS after '60 Minutes' ratings failures.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

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After another week of lackluster ratings, "60 Minutes" may be all that remains for Bari Weiss and her tenure at CBS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weiss has reportedly been blamed for the venerable newsmagazine's slide in viewership this season, after the editor-in-chief implemented an "anti-woke" newsroom and made sweeping changes to staff.

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'60 Minutes' in a Ratings Freefall

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The season premiere with Pete Hegseth lost two million viewers compared with the year before.
Source: @60MINUTES/YOUTUBE

The season premiere with Pete Hegseth lost two million viewers compared with the year before.

The season premiere of 60 Minutes, highlighted by what many called a "softball interview" of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saw a 21 percent decline in viewers from last year's premiere, drawing 7.94 million viewers.

Even more troubling, the episode fell 33 percent in the advertiser-coveted 25 to 54 age group.

The second episode, which featured a blockbuster interview with Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, drew an average of 6.77 million total viewers, the third-smallest audience in the past 25 years for the second episode of a season.

The news show was off on the most recent Sunday, September 27, to make way for a simulcast of the MTV Video Music Awards.

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Bari Weiss Could Be Gone After the Mega Merger

An exclusive interview with Patrick Clancy also failed to move the ratings needle.
Source: @60MINUTES/YOUTUBE

An exclusive interview with Patrick Clancy also failed to move the ratings needle.

Weiss was brought in ahead of the mega Paramount/Warner Bros. merger by David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, to bring a more conservative vibe to the network – and of course more viewers.

But her tenure got off to an immediately rocky start when she revamped the CBS Evening News, signing on Tony Dokoupil as lead anchor, but ceded even more viewers for the already last-place program to nightly newscasts on ABC and NBC.

The 42-year-old's revamp of CBS Mornings has also been a ratings loss.

"Everyone is wondering how soon it will take the Ellisons to pull the plug once the merger goes through," one industry insider told Radar. "CBS is desperately trying to spin these abysmal launch numbers as a win when the entire industry is laughing at yet the third failure on Bari's record."

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'60 Minutes' Makes Big Changes

'60 Minutes' introduced a slew of new reporters and correspondents after a summer of upheaval.
Source: @60MINUTES/YOUTUBE

'60 Minutes' introduced a slew of new reporters and correspondents after a summer of upheaval.

For a show so trusted in covering the news, 60 Minutes found itself becoming the news this summer, as Weiss took control and made sweeping changes to the staff.

The turmoil began with the ouster of executive producer Tanya Simon and deepened with the departures of correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega. In April, Executive Producer Bill Owens stepped down, explaining he no longer had control over the show as it had become evident he "would not be allowed to run the show as (he had) always run it" or make "independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes."

Anderson Cooper also bid farewell to 60 Minutes after 20 years to prioritize his family and other career ventures.

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Bari Weiss Could Be Blamed for '60 Minutes' Downfall

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Bari Weiss has now seen ratings dip at all three major CBS news programs.
Source: THE HILL/YOUTUBE

Bari Weiss has now seen ratings dip at all three major CBS news programs.

Then, on June 2, the show's new executive producer, Nick Bilton, released a memo announcing that Scott Pelley was "terminated for cause effective immediately" after the longtime anchor allegedly "hijacked" his first meeting with staff to "disparage" Bilton, his qualifications, and his "intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt."

It's all led to more speculation that Weiss' 60 Minutes failed revamp could be the last straw.

"60 Minutes used to be the most-watched news show in television and now it’s being outranked by weekday editions of World News Tonight," the insider continued. "It's one thing to deliver a dip in ratings and it’s another to totally submarine the most valuable brand in news."

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