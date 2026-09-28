EXCLUSIVE: Bari Weiss Likely Out at CBS After Paramount/Warner Bros. Merger as 'Anti-Woke' Editor Blamed for Torpedoing '60 Minutes'

The season premiere of 60 Minutes, highlighted by what many called a "softball interview" of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saw a 21 percent decline in viewers from last year's premiere, drawing 7.94 million viewers.

Even more troubling, the episode fell 33 percent in the advertiser-coveted 25 to 54 age group.

The second episode, which featured a blockbuster interview with Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, drew an average of 6.77 million total viewers, the third-smallest audience in the past 25 years for the second episode of a season.

The news show was off on the most recent Sunday, September 27, to make way for a simulcast of the MTV Video Music Awards.