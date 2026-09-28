The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Her Baby Underwent 'Terrifying' Skull Surgery at 3 Months Old: 'Scariest Moment of My Life'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin got candid about her son Justin's terrifying health scare, RadarOnline.com can report.
The conversation took place on an episode of the Behind the Table podcast last week and started with an explanation of Justin's headgear. The 7-month-old must wear the helmet for at least another year.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Explains Son's Helmet
“The helmet he has, I never really explained quite what he had," Griffin told The View producer Brian Teta. "He had to have craniofacial surgery, which is performed by a neurosurgeon. It’s actually performed on the skull."
"It’s a condition that isn’t rare, but it’s not common. The skull can fuse together prematurely,” she continued. “The brain can grow into it, and it can cause both physical issues but also developmental.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin Recalls Son's Surgery
The 37-year-old went on to commend her child's pediatrician for catching it early.
"She saw just a slight inconsistency in his head and said, 'You need to go see a neurosurgeon soon,'" Griffin remembered. "Because if you do it at 3 months, it's a less invasive surgery, and you have time to correct it before it could be more significant and harder for him to heal from."
While Justin is now on the road to recovery, Griffin admitted that the process has been far from easy.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Son's Surgery 'Terrifying'
According to her, the surgery was “terrifying as a new parent.”
Griffin revealed that her fear was knowing Justin “was going under as this little boy, knowing the biggest risk for the surgery is actually not the outcome, it’s blood loss during the surgery, having to sign off on him getting a blood transfusion and all that was so scary.”
Fortunately, the surgery went off without a hitch.
“He has an extra layer of protection, and he doesn’t mind it one bit. He looks so cute. He looks like an old-timey football player,” the television personality noted with a laugh.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Opens Up About Son's Health Issues
“He’ll never remember. The scar has healed beautifully, and his hair will grow over it. It’s much more traumatic for mom and dad than for him," she added.
Griffin says that the ordeal has also taught her a valuable lesson.
"Trust your partner, but also trust your community," she emphasized. "I think doctors and nurses are absolute angels."