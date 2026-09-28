The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Her Baby Underwent 'Terrifying' Skull Surgery at 3 Months Old: 'Scariest Moment of My Life'

The 37-year-old went on to commend her child's pediatrician for catching it early.

"She saw just a slight inconsistency in his head and said, 'You need to go see a neurosurgeon soon,'" Griffin remembered. "Because if you do it at 3 months, it's a less invasive surgery, and you have time to correct it before it could be more significant and harder for him to heal from."

While Justin is now on the road to recovery, Griffin admitted that the process has been far from easy.