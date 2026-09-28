Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Faces Intense Backlash Over Her 'Inappropriate' Low-Cut Dress at State Dinner: 'Money Doesn't Buy Class'

Primarily, the off-the-shoulder dress sparked backlash for the low-cut top, which provided plenty of room for a massive diamond necklace to showcase the couple's wealth.

The dress hugged Sánchez's curves closely before giving a slight mermaid-esque impression toward the ankles and skirt.

She wore a pair of black, strappy heels and carried a black clutch featuring a silver trim. Sánchez kept her dark hair down in loose curls.

Additionally, she caught attention for a bold tennis bracelet, which featured emerald-cut diamonds around the band with a similar dangling charm. Her earrings were similarly adorned with sparkling jewels.

Her husband, Bezos, kept it classic with a black suit and a bow tie.

One user summed up the internet's feelings about Sánchez's look: "Money doesn't buy class."

Her outfit was quickly deemed "inappropriate" as critics attempted to shun her away from the big event. Another person added, "Does she own ANY clothes that don’t have her fake t--s falling out. Nice look, grandma."

A third slammed her by adding, "Have some dignity for goodness sake. This is a state dinner, and you are 56 years old."

"It's rude of a guest to wear an outfit that distracts people & that some may consider vulgar," a fourth penned. "It's inconsiderate to both your hosts and the other guests to do that."