Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Faces Intense Backlash Over Her 'Inappropriate' Low-Cut Dress at State Dinner: 'Money Doesn't Buy Class'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez showed off her assets while attending a classy dinner at the White House.
The wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was among the influential figures who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a state dinner on Thursday, September 24. Her Alexander McQueen gown, though, left critics seething as she strutted hand in hand with Bezos, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lauren Sánchez's Black Dress Catches Critics' Attention
Primarily, the off-the-shoulder dress sparked backlash for the low-cut top, which provided plenty of room for a massive diamond necklace to showcase the couple's wealth.
The dress hugged Sánchez's curves closely before giving a slight mermaid-esque impression toward the ankles and skirt.
She wore a pair of black, strappy heels and carried a black clutch featuring a silver trim. Sánchez kept her dark hair down in loose curls.
Additionally, she caught attention for a bold tennis bracelet, which featured emerald-cut diamonds around the band with a similar dangling charm. Her earrings were similarly adorned with sparkling jewels.
Her husband, Bezos, kept it classic with a black suit and a bow tie.
One user summed up the internet's feelings about Sánchez's look: "Money doesn't buy class."
Her outfit was quickly deemed "inappropriate" as critics attempted to shun her away from the big event. Another person added, "Does she own ANY clothes that don’t have her fake t--s falling out. Nice look, grandma."
A third slammed her by adding, "Have some dignity for goodness sake. This is a state dinner, and you are 56 years old."
"It's rude of a guest to wear an outfit that distracts people & that some may consider vulgar," a fourth penned. "It's inconsiderate to both your hosts and the other guests to do that."
Trump's Event Dubbed 'Corruption Dinner'
Additionally, critics were disappointed with the power couple's attendance, concerned with the display of wealth and political messaging, which accompanied a billionaire's presence.
"This is the swamp they were so eager to get rid of," said one person, referencing the MAGA movement's tagline of "drain the swamp," which meant pushing out money and high-status individuals from Washington, D.C. Despite the Republicans' insistence that they'd return D.C. to the average Americans, the political sphere seemingly continues to be driven by high-profile elites.
Another person said, "Had to invite high profile republicans for higher attendance because he didn't invite any democrats. That's one of the biggest problems with his administration. They refuse to work together."
A third said, "I see the ultra-rich are getting their grubby fingers into the political elite. Corruption dinner."
Public Blames Trump for Affordability Concerns
Plus, the dramatic display of the Bezos fortune angered people who recognized ongoing concerns regarding an affordability crisis across the United States.
"Look at all these people flaunting their wealth, while millions of people are struggling. SMH we live in a effed up world," one person said.
While President Donald Trump dines with the elites, Americans are reporting struggling to afford essentials, including groceries and grass. After all, while diesel gas prices peaked to an all-time high in September 2026 with regular grade falling not far behind.
Bezos and Sánchez Celebrated 1 Year of Marriage
Bezos and Sánchez married in June 2025, drawing out celebrities of all types to a private ceremony in Italy. They held a multi-day celebration from June 26 to the 28. Around 200 people attended the festivities.
Sánchez married into a fortune. After all, Bezos' net worth is estimated to be around $369billion. However, she didn't come into the relationship without a bit of cash herself. She's estimated to be worth somewhere between $30million and $100million.