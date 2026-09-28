Nicki Minaj Slams Democrats for Being 'Way Too Caught Up in Pop Culture' While Continuing to Endorse President Donald Trump
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 8:16 a.m. ET
Nicki Minaj has accused Democrats of getting "way too caught up in pop culture", branding the party "childish."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the hip-hop star, 43, aired her political grievances during an appearance on My View with Lara Trump on Fox News, in which she continued to endorse her MAGA allegiances.
Minaj Says Democrats Are 'Petty And Childish'
The host asked if working in the entertainment industry helped shape her political views, especially as the president is frequently criticised by liberal Hollywood.
Minaj responded: "I think the Democrats have gotten way too caught up in pop culture, for lack of a better term.
"I think that they've allowed their relationships with artists to cause them to act like children and to be so petty and childish."
Minaj broke ranks with many of her contemporaries by openly supporting MAGA and going public with her administration for Trump.
Trump Makes Minaj Feel 'Alive'
The Anaconda singer recently partnered with the Trump administration on the Small Business Administration's Million Dollar Pitch Competition, serving as one of the celebrity judges, while the Commander-in-Chief has branded the rapper a "fantastic person."
During her interview with Lara, Minaj described the president as "a very authentic person" and said his willingness to speak without appearing scripted appeals to her.
She said: "He brings this candid, unedited vibe to the White House that we've never before seen.
"And it's refreshing because for a very long time, people started feeling like we don't know who we can trust.
"When you see someone that goes off script, it's like you come alive again, you feel alive.”
Minaj Tells Americans To 'Vote Red.'
And she will continue to ignore criticizm surrounding her MAGA links, saying: "I'm not gonna make an excuse for that, ever!
"He's helped me in his own way, and I've made it my mission to be someone that supports him!"
Minaj also urged young Americans to get involved in the upcoming midterm elections and "vote red."
She added: “Now is not the time to think that your voice will not be heard.
"Your voice will not only be heard, but your voice is very necessary right now for the country and for the world.
"We need you guys involved. We need you guys involved more than ever before. This is your country, this is your world.
"You are the ones that have to reap the benefits of whatever vote decisions we make now."
Minaj encouraged young voters to become engaged in their communities and participate in elections beyond presidential contests, adding;
"Think about how much you want a say in what happens and realize that the only way to have that is by voting — not just voting for the president, but just voting in all of the local elections," she said.
The music superstar then urged young voters to support Republican candidates in November.
"Please, and vote red now," Minaj said.