Nicki Minaj Slams Democrats for Being 'Way Too Caught Up in Pop Culture' While Continuing to Endorse President Donald Trump

The host asked if working in the entertainment industry helped shape her political views, especially as the president is frequently criticised by liberal Hollywood.

Minaj responded: "I think the Democrats have gotten way too caught up in pop culture, for lack of a better term.

"I think that they've allowed their relationships with artists to cause them to act like children and to be so petty and childish."

Minaj broke ranks with many of her contemporaries by openly supporting MAGA and going public with her administration for Trump.