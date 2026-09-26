Trump's GOP Lawmakers Slam Own Party and Rage 'We Haven't Done Anything' — as Prez's Approval Ratings Crash

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said this week the party has done nothing for voters on the cost of living since last year's signature tax-and-spending law, even as the chamber spent floor time on college sports.

Senate Republicans are turning their frustration inward as President Donald Trump 's approval ratings fall to new lows and the midterms close in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kennedy told reporters parents are not lying awake over whether football coaches are satisfied.

"If you think moms and dads, when they lie down to sleep at night, are worried about whether the football coaches are happy, you need to back off the crank," he said.

He said the Senate should be working on prices, and when asked whether it has, he was blunt.

"We haven't," he said. "We haven't done anything since the One Big Beautiful Bill."

That Big Beautiful Bill is the 2025 reconciliation package that extended tax cuts and became the party's main legislative victory during Trump's second term.