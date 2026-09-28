EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus 'Hurt by Miley's Dramatic Name Change Move'

"Billy suddenly understands how Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise must feel," the source said, referencing the decision of their estranged kids to drop their famous names.

"Watching your child publicly stop using your name is emotional. You can tell yourself it's branding, but you're still their dad."

Insiders said Billy Ray was especially wounded because he thought he had largely worked out their differences – which have led to periods of bitter estrangement – and were in a better place than they have been in years.

"That's why he was so blindsided by this," a source shared. "But he doesn't want to say or do anything that will cause any more trouble between them."