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EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus 'Hurt by Miley's Dramatic Name Change Move'

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly hurt by Miley's dramatic name change move and what it means for him.
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus is allegedly hurt by Miley's dramatic name change move and what it means for him.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Billy Ray Cyrus rushed to show his support for his daughter Miley Cyrus after she announced she was dropping his last name in a shocking rebrand – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his Achy Breaky Heart was shattered by the stunning move.

"Billy is putting on a brave face – but behind the scenes, he's deeply hurt," said a family source.

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Billy Ray 'Blindsided' by Miley's Move

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Billy Ray Cyrus was reportedly hurt after Miley Cyrus stopped using his last name publicly.
Source: JWP/Maga / MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus was reportedly hurt after Miley Cyrus stopped using his last name publicly.

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"Billy suddenly understands how Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise must feel," the source said, referencing the decision of their estranged kids to drop their famous names.

"Watching your child publicly stop using your name is emotional. You can tell yourself it's branding, but you're still their dad."

Insiders said Billy Ray was especially wounded because he thought he had largely worked out their differences – which have led to periods of bitter estrangement – and were in a better place than they have been in years.

"That's why he was so blindsided by this," a source shared. "But he doesn't want to say or do anything that will cause any more trouble between them."

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Miley's Move Comes Amid Heartbreak

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Dolly Parton's death has reportedly left Miley struggling with the loss of her godmother and mentor.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Dolly Parton's death has reportedly left Miley struggling with the loss of her godmother and mentor.

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After Miley, 33, dropped her name from her social media handles, 65-year-old Billy Ray posted, "Family means more than ever now," and confessed that when he was a younger artist he simply called himself, "Cyrus," and "felt good about her going with her first name."

Insiders said her decision comes as she has entered "a dark place," following the Aug. 25 death of her godmother and mentor Dolly Parton.

"Everyone knows they were inseparable, so to be dealing with this when she's already struggling is a true hammer blow that's knocked her totally sideways," the source said.

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Name Change 'Blow' to Billy Ray

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Tish, Brandi, Trace and Noah Cyrus are among the relatives Miley has reportedly grown isolated from.
Source: MEGA

Tish, Brandi, Trace and Noah Cyrus are among the relatives Miley has reportedly grown isolated from.

Another source says her dramatic identity change is the result of her isolation from those closest to her – including her mom, Tish Cyrus, 59, and siblings Brandi, 39, Trace Cyrus, 37, and Noah Cyrus, 26. Insiders say she's even keeping her rocker fiancé, Maxx Morando, at an arm's distance after Parton's death.

And while Billy Ray wants to support Miley after their great loss, sources say the Wrecking Ball singer's new identity announcement came as a blow to his ego.

"Billy Ray will always support Miley publicly, and he moved quickly to try and control the narrative [with the name change] by praising her from the rooftops and declaring how proud he is of her," said the source.

"But he's privately feeling the burn big-time. It's his name, and Miley's essentially ripped it up and tossed it in the trash."

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