EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan 'Threatens to Reveal Family Secrets in Feud'

Back in the day, Brooke – who starred in the reality television series Hogan Knows Best from 2005 to 2007 – was the apple of her daddy's eye. But behind closed doors, something went terribly wrong, and Brooke was long estranged from both parents by the time of Hogan's death.

"No surprise to me," she announced when she heard she'd been cut from her dad's $5million will, adding that she didn't want his money anyway.

But she has never offered a full accounting of what went down between her and her late father.

Now, it looks like that may change.

Brooke's mom posted old pictures on Facebook while lamenting: "I posted these wonderful photos of Brooke my daughter with me and my ex-husband her father and my mom and dad and really... the whole family! Brooke is loved," Linda, 67, wrote. "We feel hurt every day that she just tosses us aside... like trash."