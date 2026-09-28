EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan 'Threatens to Reveal Family Secrets in Feud'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Brooke Hogan is climbing into the ring with her mom again as she threatens to blow the lid off their simmering secrets – and expose the truth behind her split with her late father, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 38-year-old former daddy's girl, who was famously booted from the Hulkster's will when he died last year after a heart attack, landed a gut punch in an Instagram Story in which she threatened to make public 'receipts' to prove why she walked away.
'A Final Warning'
Brooke called her harsh words a "final warning" after her mom, Linda Hogan, publicly accused her of tossing her family aside "like trash."
"This close to breaking out some screenshots – which are ONE of the many reasons WHY," Brooke wrote over a screenshot of her mother's Aug. 30 Facebook post. "I don't take CONSTANTLY dragging my name through the mud lightly. The selective amnesia isn't gonna work."
Brooke's warning suggests she has thus far held back evidence that could shame the family, which was already put through the wringer when Hulk, born Terry Bollea, left all his millions to his son, Nick [Hogan], 36, and nothing to Brooke or her mom, Hogan's first wife, following his July 24, 2025, death at age 71.
His will also snubbed second wife Jennifer McDaniel and his final wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily.
Brooke's Family Feud Erupts Again
Back in the day, Brooke – who starred in the reality television series Hogan Knows Best from 2005 to 2007 – was the apple of her daddy's eye. But behind closed doors, something went terribly wrong, and Brooke was long estranged from both parents by the time of Hogan's death.
"No surprise to me," she announced when she heard she'd been cut from her dad's $5million will, adding that she didn't want his money anyway.
But she has never offered a full accounting of what went down between her and her late father.
Now, it looks like that may change.
Brooke's mom posted old pictures on Facebook while lamenting: "I posted these wonderful photos of Brooke my daughter with me and my ex-husband her father and my mom and dad and really... the whole family! Brooke is loved," Linda, 67, wrote. "We feel hurt every day that she just tosses us aside... like trash."
Brooke Threatens to Expose Family Secrets
But Brooke was clearly not in the mood for a stroll down memory lane. She publicly blasted her mother and warned that she is ready to bring the family's skeletons out of the closet.
The stunning threat raises the prospect that the Hogan family war is about to get a lot uglier.