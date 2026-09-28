Sylvester Stallone Admits He Was Suffering from Bulimia While Filming 'Rocky III' — 'It Became an Obsession'

Stallone said: "It became an obsession.

"Really bad. It got to the point where I became bulimic.

"You heard it here first. I got down to 2.6 per cent body fat when I was doing Rocky III, and I couldn't hold anything down.

"Or I didn’t want to keep it down because I became so obsessed with staying at that point of fitness, literally an obsessive body-worship kind of thing."

Stallone said any actor pressured to stay in top physical shape at that time had to do drugs.

He explained: "It isn’t as though you’re a junkie, but if you're going to work out and try to stay in shape for six months straight, and you're eating yogurt and pudding, it's not happening."