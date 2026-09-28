EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's 'Family at War Over Her Multimillion Fortune'

As she rose to fame, the Jolene singer – who died on Aug. 25 at age 80 after a brief bout with cancer – made it her mission to ensure her family members would be taken care of financially.

In 2001, the music superstar's warring relatives had gone to court over how to manage their mother's care and $1million in assets.

Burned by the experience, Parton vowed to have a will in place with crystal-clear instructions on exactly what to do with her $650million fortune.

"Dolly was very upset by the fighting that went on in her family," said a source. "It's a big reason why she was so meticulous in organizing her estate and where everything would go prior to her passing."

According to the source, despite Parton's good intentions, her remaining Parton siblings (Willadeene, 86, Robert Jr., 78, Stella, 77, Cassie, 75, Freida, 69, and Rachel, 67) and her dozens of nieces and nephews and their children are nevertheless feuding over Dolly's estate. Her husband of nearly 59 years, Carl Dean, died in 2025.

"She dotted every 'i' and crossed every 't' so there would be no fighting," said the source. "Or so she hoped."

For decades, Dolly was the glue that held the Parton family together.

She employed several relatives at her Pigeon Forge theme park, Dollywood, and collaborated with many of her siblings on music and book projects. Her sister Cassie's son Bryan Weaver, who announced Dolly's death on social media, had been the singer's head of security for two decades, succeeding his father.

"Dolly gave so much to people around her, it was her purpose in life to share as much as she possibly could," said the source.

In a Facebook tribute, Dolly's sister Stella called her "one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people" she'd ever known.