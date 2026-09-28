EXCLUSIVE: Gladys Knight Cuts Back Concerts After Troubling Performances

Beloved Motown legend Gladys Knight – after a series of concerning concert episodes – announced she will be cutting back on performing live, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"After much soul searching, I've decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward," the 82-year-old I Heard It Through the Grapevine singer said in a statement after a firestorm of concerned social media reaction to her frail and confused recent appearances.