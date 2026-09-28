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EXCLUSIVE: Gladys Knight Cuts Back Concerts After Troubling Performances

Gladys Knight cuts back on concerts after troubling performances raise concerns about her touring schedule.
Source: MEGA

Gladys Knight has cut back on concerts after troubling performances raise concerns about her touring schedule.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Beloved Motown legend Gladys Knight – after a series of concerning concert episodes – announced she will be cutting back on performing live, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"After much soul searching, I've decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward," the 82-year-old I Heard It Through the Grapevine singer said in a statement after a firestorm of concerned social media reaction to her frail and confused recent appearances.

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Knight's Performances Spark Concern

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Gladys Knight announced she will cut back on live performances as she transitions into the next stage of her career.
Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Gladys Knight announced she will cut back on live performances as she transitions into the next stage of her career.

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During a Hollywood Bowl show in July, Knight forgot the lyrics to her biggest hit, Midnight Train to Georgia, and wandered offstage.

Then in a Detroit concert in August, the seven-time Grammy winner had to stop singing on multiple occasions, leading many people in the crowd to leave the show.

"This breaks my heart," one concerned social media fan wrote, while another said: "Please Ms. Knight, step off that stage and just enjoy ya life!"

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Knight's Son Raised Concerns

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Shanga Hankerson accused William McDowell of pushing Knight to perform, allegations the singer denied.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Shanga Hankerson accused William McDowell of pushing Knight to perform, allegations the singer denied.

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The decision comes on the heels of concerns that were raised by Knight's son, Shanga Hankerson, who accused her husband and manager, William McDowell, of pushing her to perform and emotionally and financially abusing her.

"Why is she working?" Hankerson publicly asked in August 2025. "Why is she in this situation where she's being made to believe that she has to work like this? That's really my issue with it."

Knight denied all of Hankerson's allegations, saying her "health and performances have been misrepresented" and that she was "healthy and happy."

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McDowell Denies Dementia Claims

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William McDowell denied Knight has dementia and said the Motown legend has 'good days and bad.'
Source: Oliver Contreras - Pool via CNP / MEGA

William McDowell denied Knight has dementia and said the Motown legend has 'good days and bad.'

McDowell, who married Knight in 2001 and is 13 years her junior, has denied she was diagnosed with or suffering from dementia and says Knight wants to keep performing but has "good days and bad."

"No one is ever gonna make me say, 'My wife is well,' but all she wants to do is sing," he added.

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