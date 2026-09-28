EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams Pal Accused of Betraying Her With New Doc

Bass, who spent 13 seasons alongside the dethroned daytime queen, is serving as an executive producer on the upcoming three-part documentary Can I Tell You If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show.

But sources told RadarOnline.com that Williams, who isn't profiting off the production, was blindsided.

Williams rose to fame for her no-holds-barred approach to celebrity gossip before becoming a daytime TV fixture with The Wendy Williams Show, which ran for 13 seasons.

In recent years, she has largely remained out of the spotlight amid highly publicized personal and health struggles.