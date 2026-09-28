EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams Pal Accused of Betraying Her With New Doc
Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Former Wendy Williams Show producer and on-air sidekick Suzanne Bass has joined a new Peacock documentary about the talk show and its namesake host – in what furious insiders call a stunning betrayal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Williams Blindsided By Documentary
Bass, who spent 13 seasons alongside the dethroned daytime queen, is serving as an executive producer on the upcoming three-part documentary Can I Tell You If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show.
But sources told RadarOnline.com that Williams, who isn't profiting off the production, was blindsided.
Williams rose to fame for her no-holds-barred approach to celebrity gossip before becoming a daytime TV fixture with The Wendy Williams Show, which ran for 13 seasons.
In recent years, she has largely remained out of the spotlight amid highly publicized personal and health struggles.
Williams 'Believed She Could Trust' Bass
A pal said: "Wendy made her part of the family. She knew things because Wendy believed she could trust her."
The insider explained: "Suzanne sat beside Wendy, laughed with Wendy and became famous because Wendy let the audience know her.
"Now she's helping tell Wendy's story without Wendy."