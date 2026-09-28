EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone Says 'Five Orbs' Helped Her Survive Major Stroke

The Casino cutie says she struggled to sleep and suffered nightmares that haunted her about Roan's care if she were not to survive the stroke or be too debilitated to care for him.

"My lower left leg was numb," she said. "I couldn't hear out of my right ear. The side of my face was falling down."

That's when she says she had her spiritual experience.

"When I was first home from the hospital… these orbs sort of presented themselves to me," she told actress Mayim Bialik. "These five orbs presented themselves to me, and they sort of talked to me, but in a digital language."

The Basic Instinct beauty now says she spoke to the entities about whether her future would be on another plane – or with her son.