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EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone Says 'Five Orbs' Helped Her Survive Major Stroke

Sharon Stone says visions helped her survive a major stroke and gave her strength during the ordeal.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone says visions helped her survive a major stroke and gave her strength during the ordeal.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Sharon Stone miraculously survived a terrible stroke that temporarily robbed her of her memory and the ability to walk and talk, and now says she got special guidance from whoever is on the other side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Total Recall star suffered the debilitating episode in September 2001, 15 months after she and then-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein adopted a baby boy named Roan.

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Stone Recalls Spiritual Experience

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Mayim Bialik heard Sharon Stone describe five orbs that she said appeared after she returned home from the hospital.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Mayim Bialik heard Sharon Stone describe five orbs that she said appeared after she returned home from the hospital.

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The Casino cutie says she struggled to sleep and suffered nightmares that haunted her about Roan's care if she were not to survive the stroke or be too debilitated to care for him.

"My lower left leg was numb," she said. "I couldn't hear out of my right ear. The side of my face was falling down."

That's when she says she had her spiritual experience.

"When I was first home from the hospital… these orbs sort of presented themselves to me," she told actress Mayim Bialik. "These five orbs presented themselves to me, and they sort of talked to me, but in a digital language."

The Basic Instinct beauty now says she spoke to the entities about whether her future would be on another plane – or with her son.

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Stone Feared Losing Her Son

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Phil Bronstein was awarded custody of Roan in 2009, which Stone said was largely due to her condition and career.
Source: MA / MEGA

Phil Bronstein was awarded custody of Roan in 2009, which Stone said was largely due to her condition and career.

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Stone said: "I just kept saying to them, 'I don't know if I'm supposed to stay here or if I'm supposed to die.' And they said, 'You're supposed to stay.' And I said, 'I can only stay if two of you will stay with my son. Because I don't want him to be alone, and I think he's gonna get taken from me.'"

Ironically, Bronstein filed for divorce in 2003, further spiking Stone's fears.

"Sure enough, [Roan] was taken from me," she continued, explaining her dialogue with the otherworldly orbs. "And I said, 'We have to have an agreement. The two of you will stay with him and protect him.' And they agreed. And they said, 'But your destiny requires that we stay with you.'"

Bronstein was awarded custody of Roan in 2009, which Stone says was largely due to her condition and career.

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Stone Credits Orbs With Guiding Her

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Roan remains intensely close with Stone, who later adopted two more sons, Laird and Quinn.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Roan remains intensely close with Stone, who later adopted two more sons, Laird and Quinn.

"I had had a brain hemorrhage and was an actress who had made s--- movies," she recently said.

Since her recovery, Stone has remained intensely close with Roan, now 26, and adopted two more sons on her own – Laird, 21, and Quinn, 20.

She credits the lights from beyond for guiding her to her happy place as a mom and says it was far from a scary encounter.

"I was curious," she said, "but very much at peace."

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