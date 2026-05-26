Sylvester Stallone Shares Emotional Message to Daughter Scarlet — After 'Crippled' Actor Sparks Fears He's 'On His Last Legs' Before 80th Birthday 

However, while the couple was all smiles on the chair, one source close to the actor claimed the image worried friends and fans because of how frail he appeared compared to previous public outings.

The insider said, "People know Sylvester has put his body through absolute hell over the years filming action movies, but seeing him relying so heavily on the cane really shocked some fans.

"There are genuine fears among those close to him that the years of injuries and surgeries are finally catching up in a very visible way, and that he is now – quite literally – on his last legs."

The source added: "That photo sparked concern because he looked exhausted and physically diminished in a way people are not used to seeing from him. For decades, he's represented strength and toughness on screen, so seeing him seated and leaning on a cane created this emotional reaction where people suddenly realized he's no longer invincible."