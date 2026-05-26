Sylvester Stallone Shares Emotional Message to Daughter Scarlet — After 'Crippled' Actor Sparks Fears He's 'On His Last Legs' Before 80th Birthday
May 26 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Sylvester Stallone has turned sentimental in an emotional message addressed to his youngest daughter, Scarlet, RadarOnline.com can share.
The heartfelt greeting comes amid increased concern for the health of the 80s action icon.
Sylvester shared a series of snaps to his Instagram account celebrating his daughter's 24th birthday.
The 79-year-old Rocky star posted a throwback photo of himself holding Scarlet as a toddler, along with a more recent photo of the two on the set of his hit show Tulsa King. He complemented those photos with one of Scarlet and her mom, Jennifer Flavin.
"To our amazing daughter Scarlet, you and your sisters make me so proud every day!" Sylvester wrote.
But he wasn't yet done gushing over his little girl. The actor invaded his wife's Instagram tribute as well, commenting on Flavin's own carousel of throwback photos, "We are so proud of our daughters and we love what Scarlet is doing with her career.
The movie star continued: "I give so much things to her wonderful mother Jennifer, who raised her so wonderfully like she did with all of our daughters."
Sylvester Stallone Health Fears
Sylvester's message comes just days after the global superstar, who turns 80 in July, clutched a cane as he celebrated his 29th anniversary with Flavin, 57, in London.
In the image, the Rambo star is seated in a leather chair, wearing a black tracksuit and leaning on a cane, while Flavin sits in his lap, holding a champagne flute, in a white skirt and a matching long-sleeve top.
The actor captioned the post: "Happy anniversary, you give my life meaning!" while Flavin replied publicly: "I love you, you are my everything!"
Sylvester Stallone on 'Last Legs'?
However, while the couple was all smiles on the chair, one source close to the actor claimed the image worried friends and fans because of how frail he appeared compared to previous public outings.
The insider said, "People know Sylvester has put his body through absolute hell over the years filming action movies, but seeing him relying so heavily on the cane really shocked some fans.
"There are genuine fears among those close to him that the years of injuries and surgeries are finally catching up in a very visible way, and that he is now – quite literally – on his last legs."
The source added: "That photo sparked concern because he looked exhausted and physically diminished in a way people are not used to seeing from him. For decades, he's represented strength and toughness on screen, so seeing him seated and leaning on a cane created this emotional reaction where people suddenly realized he's no longer invincible."
Sylvester Stallone's Cane was the 'Center' of Attention
Last year, the star admitted that the aftermath of doing many of his own stunts in movies and TV shows had taken its toll on his body.
As he walked down the red carpet of the recent Kennedy Center Honors, Slyvester did not try to hide his gold-plated cane, posing prominently with it for pictures.
Along the way, he confessed to one person he's had eight back surgeries in the past, and another needed one soon. He took a step back and said with a shrug, "It adds up."
Sylvester has spoken out about his dangerous lifestyle in the past, sharing in his 2024 reality show The Family Stallone that he has "never recovered" from the myriad of injuries he's suffered while making action films.
Stallone explained at the time: "I did stupid stuff. I was directing Expendables and, like an idiot, I'm doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam, and I could actually feel one bang. After that film, it was never physically the same."