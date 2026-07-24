EXCLUSIVE: Rocky Decision — Sylvester Stallone Slammed for Casting Disgraced James Franco in New 'Rambo' Flick

Franco, 48, has landed a role as a villain in the new flick, joining Noah Centineo as the title hero and David Harbour as commanding officer Major Trautman, sources said.

"Casting James in this new Rambo movie is a risk, but Sly has built his entire career on making counterintuitive choices that pay off big down the road," an insider said.

"He listens to his gut, and he acts accordingly. What Sly hasn't factored in is how disliked James still is among certain people in Hollywood, even James' powerful former friends like Seth Rogen."

Filmmaker Rogen publicly distanced himself from Pineapple Express costar Franco after five women – including four gals who had been Franco's acting students – accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior in 2018.