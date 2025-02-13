Awkward! How Seth Rogen Dodged James Franco Grilling — After Brutally Ending Their Years-Long Bromance Over Actor's Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

Seth Rogen is dodging any talk of his ex-BFF James Franco after their fallout. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian actor swiftly brushed off a question about his former pal and film collaborator, saying he has not paid attention to the online buzz that flared up last fall after Franco confirmed their friendship was over.

Source: MEGA Rogen said Franco's statement on their non-existent friendship, made in October, wasn't even 'on his radar.'

Rogen, 42, began distancing himself from Franco, 46, after the Spring Breakers star was hit with a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct in 2019. In a new cover story for Esquire, Rogen was asked what he thought about Franco saying the two were no longer in cahoots back in October.

Source: MEGA Franco said Rogen 'had a great 20 years together' but were no longer friends.

He replied: "Honestly, I absorb so little media that it really wasn’t on my radar." Esquire further noted: "That is all he wants to say about that."

In his initial interview, Franco implied he had tried to salvage his alliance with Rogen. The actor said: "I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over, and not for lack of trying."

The two began their careers together as cast members on NBC's short-lived series Freaks and Geeks, later co-starring in hit films such as This is the End and Pineapple Express. But Rogen's relationship with Franco seemed to be dwindling in 2021, when the actor-producer revealed he had no intention of working with Franco after he was slammed with a class action lawsuit.

In 2019, Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by several female students from his now-closed film school, who alleged sexual exploitation. In their lawsuit, the women accused Franco of engaging in "widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior."

Source: MEGA The Canadian actor distanced himself from Franco after the 'Spring Breakers' star was hit with sexual misconduct allegations.

They further claimed Franco crossed Hollywood's boundaries of acceptable on-set conduct by pushing his students to participate in more explicit sex scenes, often in an "orgy type setting."

The Masters of Doom star denied all allegations and settled the suit in February 2021. Although Rogen initially stated he would keep working with Franco despite the accusations, he reversed his stance in an interview with the Sunday Times that year.

Rogen explained: "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that." He added: "I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now." The actor also said the claims against Franco "changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic."

Source: MEGA Rogen said he doesn't plan to work with Franco again in the future, despite the former pals starting their careers together.

When the Times noted how the situation "must have been painful," Rogen responded: "Yeah. But not as painful and difficult as it is for a lot of other people involved. I have no pity for myself in this situation." The lawsuit caused Franco to step away from acting for four years before making his return in the 2022 post-World War II drama Me, You.