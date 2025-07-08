Plastic Surgery Nightmares — We Reveal Biggest Botched Jobs in Showbiz History and Why the Celebs Are Filled With Regret Over Ops

The Kardashian family is synonymous with getting work done, and Khloe, like her sisters, is no different. However, if she could go back in time and not get fillers, she would.

"It did not work for me,” she previously said of the injections. "I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there, even though I went to have it all dissolved three times."

Despite the regret, Khloe is still all about her nose job: "My whole life, I would say, I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face, and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage and I did it – and I love it."