Plastic Surgery Nightmares — We Reveal Biggest Botched Jobs in Showbiz History and Why the Celebs Are Filled With Regret Over Ops
Hollywood is filled with celebrities doing all they can to stay young and fresh, even going under the knife numerous times... but it doesn't always go as expected.
RadarOnline.com can reveal which famous face regrets transforming their looks.
Khloe Kardashian
The Kardashian family is synonymous with getting work done, and Khloe, like her sisters, is no different. However, if she could go back in time and not get fillers, she would.
"It did not work for me,” she previously said of the injections. "I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there, even though I went to have it all dissolved three times."
Despite the regret, Khloe is still all about her nose job: "My whole life, I would say, I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face, and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage and I did it – and I love it."
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne has had plenty of work done over the years, including facelifts and a tummy tuck following gastric-band surgery in 1999. But not the procedure she's happy with, as she noted the facelift was "the worst thing that I ever did."
The 72-year-old recalled: "One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f------ cyclops. I’m like, 'All I need is a hunchback!'"
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid, 28, once revealed her nose job occurred when she was just 14 years of age; a procedure she wished she had never gotten.
"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it," she said.
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox decided to get filler to slow down the aging process, but she wishes she hadn't.
"I have done things that I regret, and luckily, they’re things that dissolve and go away, so that’s good because that’s not always been my best look,” the 60-year-old previously said.
The Friends star admitted she only noticed her botched job due to being called out by her loved ones.
She explained: "You have no idea because it’s gradual, until you go, ‘Oh s---, this doesn’t look right.’ It’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, 'Whoa, no more!' I thought, 'I haven’t done anything in six months.’ I didn’t realize."
Cardi B
While Cardi B has been open about her numerous procedures, there is one body part she wishes she had never touched: her butt.
"In August, I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers," she posted on Instagram in 2022. "If you don’t know what it is, it’s a-- shots.
"It was a really crazy process. All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21 and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, 'OMG, I don’t have enough fat to put in my a--,' so you resort to a-- shots, DON’T!"
Tara Reid
Tara Reid said her boob job didn't go as planned, and admitted she noticed her nipples appeared deformed after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a 2004 Sean 'Diddy' Combs party.
"I was already dealing with what it looked like," the American Pie actress said following the malfunction. "The last thing I wanted to happen was to have the whole world see it. The actual centre part, where the areola is, instead of being a circle, turned out to be a large square. It was horrifying."
The 49-year-old was also not happy with a body contouring procedure she underwent.
She recalled: "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing. "I had a hernia – this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn’t wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work."
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's nose job, in order to have a polyp in her nasal cavity removed, was an utter disaster.
"When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified," the actress recalled. "My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t myself anymore."
The 42-year-old ended up having to have more surgeries to correct the fail.
Linda Evangelista
Linda Evangelista stayed out of the spotlight for six years after plastic surgery left her "unrecognizable." However, the supermodel spoke out in 2021 in an Instagram post about her experience with CoolSculpting.
The process promises to remove fat cells by freezing them, but it caused her fat cells to multiply and expand instead.
"I was brutally disfigured and permanently deformed by the procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised," she explained at the time.
Following the botch job, Evangelista filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics for grievous injuries, which was later settled.
She later said: "You’re not going to see me in a swimsuit, that’s for sure. It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me."
Janice Dickinson
"World's First Supermodel" Janice Dickinson, 70. has made it clear: she has big regrets over her boob job.
"If I had to play my life over again, I would have never gotten breast implants in the first place," the America's Next Top Model alum, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, said during an appearance on the reality show Botched.