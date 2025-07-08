Your tip
Khloe Kardashan

Plastic Surgery Nightmares — We Reveal Biggest Botched Jobs in Showbiz History and Why the Celebs Are Filled With Regret Over Ops

Composite photo of Tara Reid, Sharon Osbourne, Cardi B
Source: MEGA

Plastic surgery sometimes goes wrong... just ask these celebrities.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Hollywood is filled with celebrities doing all they can to stay young and fresh, even going under the knife numerous times... but it doesn't always go as expected.

RadarOnline.com can reveal which famous face regrets transforming their looks.

Khloe Kardashian

khloe
Source: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian looked 'crazy' after getting fillers.

The Kardashian family is synonymous with getting work done, and Khloe, like her sisters, is no different. However, if she could go back in time and not get fillers, she would.

"It did not work for me,” she previously said of the injections. "I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there, even though I went to have it all dissolved three times."

Despite the regret, Khloe is still all about her nose job: "My whole life, I would say, I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face, and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage and I did it – and I love it."

Sharon Osbourne

sharon osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne still can't get over her facelift.

Sharon Osbourne has had plenty of work done over the years, including facelifts and a tummy tuck following gastric-band surgery in 1999. But not the procedure she's happy with, as she noted the facelift was "the worst thing that I ever did."

The 72-year-old recalled: "One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f------ cyclops. I’m like, 'All I need is a hunchback!'"

Bella Hadid

hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid hates her nose job.

Bella Hadid, 28, once revealed her nose job occurred when she was just 14 years of age; a procedure she wished she had never gotten.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it," she said.

Courteney Cox

courteney cox
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox admitted a friend pointed out the star was going overboard with plastic surgery.

Courteney Cox decided to get filler to slow down the aging process, but she wishes she hadn't.

"I have done things that I regret, and luckily, they’re things that dissolve and go away, so that’s good because that’s not always been my best look,” the 60-year-old previously said.

The Friends star admitted she only noticed her botched job due to being called out by her loved ones.

She explained: "You have no idea because it’s gradual, until you go, ‘Oh s---, this doesn’t look right.’ It’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, 'Whoa, no more!' I thought, 'I haven’t done anything in six months.’ I didn’t realize."

Cardi B

cardi b
Source: MEGA

Cardi B regrets messing with her butt.

While Cardi B has been open about her numerous procedures, there is one body part she wishes she had never touched: her butt.

"In August, I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers," she posted on Instagram in 2022. "If you don’t know what it is, it’s a-- shots.

"It was a really crazy process. All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21 and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, 'OMG, I don’t have enough fat to put in my a--,' so you resort to a-- shots, DON’T!"

Tara Reid

tara reid
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid's boob job was a colossal failure.

Tara Reid said her boob job didn't go as planned, and admitted she noticed her nipples appeared deformed after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a 2004 Sean 'Diddy' Combs party.

"I was already dealing with what it looked like," the American Pie actress said following the malfunction. "The last thing I wanted to happen was to have the whole world see it. The actual centre part, where the areola is, instead of being a circle, turned out to be a large square. It was horrifying."

The 49-year-old was also not happy with a body contouring procedure she underwent.

She recalled: "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing. "I had a hernia – this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn’t wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work."

Priyanka Chopra

priyanka chopra
Source: MEGA

'I wasn't myself anymore,' Priyanka Chopra said following her botched nose job.

Priyanka Chopra's nose job, in order to have a polyp in her nasal cavity removed, was an utter disaster.

"When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified," the actress recalled. "My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t myself anymore."

The 42-year-old ended up having to have more surgeries to correct the fail.

Linda Evangelista

linda evangelista
Source: MEGA

Linda Evangelista was left 'brutally disfigured' following her procedures.

Linda Evangelista stayed out of the spotlight for six years after plastic surgery left her "unrecognizable." However, the supermodel spoke out in 2021 in an Instagram post about her experience with CoolSculpting.

The process promises to remove fat cells by freezing them, but it caused her fat cells to multiply and expand instead.

"I was brutally disfigured and permanently deformed by the procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised," she explained at the time.

Following the botch job, Evangelista filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics for grievous injuries, which was later settled.

She later said: "You’re not going to see me in a swimsuit, that’s for sure. It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me."

Janice Dickinson

janice dickson
Source: MEGA

Janice Dickinson appeared on 'Botched' over her boob job.

"World's First Supermodel" Janice Dickinson, 70. has made it clear: she has big regrets over her boob job.

"If I had to play my life over again, I would have never gotten breast implants in the first place," the America's Next Top Model alum, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, said during an appearance on the reality show Botched.

