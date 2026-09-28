FBI Demotes Two Veteran Agents Investigating Threats Against Stephen Miller's Wife After Dispute Over Probe

Michael Burgwald led counterterrorism at the FBI's Washington field office and Courtland Rae was his deputy. Both were removed from those jobs Friday and transferred to headquarters.

Burgwald is a West Point graduate who received an award for a 2016 counterterrorism case, and Rae worked the Boston Marathon bombing investigation. Both men also worked the inquiry into the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and their unit handles threats tied to the Middle East.

Darren Cox, the assistant director in charge of the Washington field office, issued the orders, and the two men lost their field leadership posts.