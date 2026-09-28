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Home > News > Elizabeth Holmes

Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Banned From Contacting 14 Victims of Elaborate Scheme Upon Release From Prison as She's Ordered to Mental Health Treatment

A photo of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Holmes received post-release stipulations.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Elizabeth Holmes has been barred from contacting 14 witnesses to her elaborate fraud scheme, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 42-year-old received details of her post-release stipulations, though she's still set to remain in federal custody until 2030; however, since she's slated for a halfway house next year, the judge laid out ground rules.

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Elizabeth Holmes Ordered Not to Contact Victims

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A photo of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: @ELIZABETHHOLMES/x

Holmes was ordered to begin mental health treatment.

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In addition to the over $452million restitution the victims are set to receive, they're also being given the reassurance they won't need to hear from the former Theranos CEO ever again.

Holmes was banned from contacting her victims and also given strict requirements to participate in a mental health treatment program. She'll be required to provide a DNA sample to the government.

Additionally, officials were given the authorization to search her home, office, vehicle, and other property.

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Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Fraud

A photo of Elizabeth Holmes, Jack Ma, and President Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Holmes and her chief operating officer were both accused of fraud regarding their Theranos company.

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Holmes was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against investors and three counts of wire fraud. She was found guilty of a scheme to defraud investors of her blood-testing company, Theranos.

In 2003, Holmes founded the company, claiming her team was developing a blood-testing method that required only a small amount of blood. The start-up partnered with retailers like Walgreens to set up wellness centers on site to test blood at a low cost.

However, Theranos' testing was revealed to be a sham. Rather than run the tests on their own devices, they were found to secretly test through third-party machines. Many of the blood test results were invalidated as a result.

In 2018, the government stepped in with charges against Holmes and her chief operating officer, Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani.

Holmes was found guilty in 2022 and sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison. However, her sentence was later marginally reduced, with the ability to transition into the halfway house.

Her co-conspirator was found guilty of 12 felony counts. He was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison. As of 2025, a court rejected his appeal, so he's still set to serve his entire sentence.

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Documentary Promises to Shed New Light

A photo of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: A24

She allowed a camera crew into her home before her sentence began.

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Holmes' story has received renewed interest after Studio A24 announced the release of the documentary You Can See Everything, which follows the 34 days before Holmes went to prison. Holmes allowed filmmaker Nathan Fielder and a film crew to enter her home for an intimate look at her life.

Produced alongside Lance Oppenheim, the movie is meant to give a new perspective on her story. It was originally released on September 6 at the Telluride Film Festival, but won't hit theaters until mid-October.

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Elizabeth Holmes Claims She Was 'Silenced'

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A photo of Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans
Source: ELIZABETHHOLMES/X

Holmes plans to share messages from prison.

Alongside the new buzz, Holmes swore she was still pushing for her freedom.

In a post on X, she wrote, "I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned. I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life (Billy Evans). "I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account. Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time."

Holmes promised she will keep in touch with her followers by sharing her own words rather than leaving the account to be managed purely by her team. "I am profoundly grateful for the support we receive as we fight to expose the truth and challenge deeply entrenched perceptions," she said. "Opening letters from my supporters at the end of unforgiving days constantly ignites the fire in my heart."

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