Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Banned From Contacting 14 Victims of Elaborate Scheme Upon Release From Prison as She's Ordered to Mental Health Treatment

Holmes was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against investors and three counts of wire fraud. She was found guilty of a scheme to defraud investors of her blood-testing company, Theranos.

In 2003, Holmes founded the company, claiming her team was developing a blood-testing method that required only a small amount of blood. The start-up partnered with retailers like Walgreens to set up wellness centers on site to test blood at a low cost.

However, Theranos' testing was revealed to be a sham. Rather than run the tests on their own devices, they were found to secretly test through third-party machines. Many of the blood test results were invalidated as a result.

In 2018, the government stepped in with charges against Holmes and her chief operating officer, Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani.

Holmes was found guilty in 2022 and sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison. However, her sentence was later marginally reduced, with the ability to transition into the halfway house.

Her co-conspirator was found guilty of 12 felony counts. He was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison. As of 2025, a court rejected his appeal, so he's still set to serve his entire sentence.