Hollywood Super Agent Brutally Confirms His Agency Dumped Meghan Markle and Delivers Savage Verdict on Her Career: 'I Don’t Have to Think About That Anymore'

Emanuel was profiled in the UK's The Sunday Times to promote his new memoir, Roll the Calls, when he made the frank revelation.

When asked where he thought Markle's career was heading after parting ways with her last year, Emanuel responded bluntly, "Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that anymore."

Markle originally signed with WME in April 2023, landing a powerhouse team that included Emanuel, Senior Talent Partner Brad Slater, and Serena Williams' longtime agent Jill Smoller.

The Hollywood heavyweights were tasked with supercharging Markle's post-royal career through film and television production, lucrative brand partnerships, and business ventures, while also representing Archewell, the content creation label she co-founded with her husband, Prince Harry.