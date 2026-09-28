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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Hollywood Super Agent Brutally Confirms His Agency Dumped Meghan Markle and Delivers Savage Verdict on Her Career: 'I Don’t Have to Think About That Anymore'

Photo of Ari Emanuel and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

WME's exexutive chairman Ari Emanuel confirmed he 'parted ways' with Meghan Markle in 2025.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

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One of Hollywood's most powerful men confirmed that his agency previously dumped Meghan Markle as a client, RadarOnline.com reports.

Ari Emanuel, executive chairman of WME Group, revealed that his agency quietly parted ways with 45-year-old Markle in 2025, as he made it clear he's relieved he no longer has to hustle for career opportunities for her.

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Ari Emanuel 'Doesnt Have to Think About' Meghan Markle's Career

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Photo of Ari Emanuel
Source: MEGA

Ari Emanuel confirmed he parted ways with Meghan Markle in 2025.

Emanuel was profiled in the UK's The Sunday Times to promote his new memoir, Roll the Calls, when he made the frank revelation.

When asked where he thought Markle's career was heading after parting ways with her last year, Emanuel responded bluntly, "Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that anymore."

Markle originally signed with WME in April 2023, landing a powerhouse team that included Emanuel, Senior Talent Partner Brad Slater, and Serena Williams' longtime agent Jill Smoller.

The Hollywood heavyweights were tasked with supercharging Markle's post-royal career through film and television production, lucrative brand partnerships, and business ventures, while also representing Archewell, the content creation label she co-founded with her husband, Prince Harry.

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Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Difficult to Work With' at WME

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Even though WME reps some of Hollywood's biggest stars, Meghan Markle allegedly proved 'demanding.'

A report in February 2025 suggested WME dropped Markle, though they denied it at the time to Page Six.

The outlet reported that Markle had not met with Emanuel since January 2024, only nine months after she signed, and that her primary contact was with "her day-to-day agents."

An industry source at the time claimed the former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl was let go because she was "too demanding" and "difficult to work with," accusations that have dogged Markle for years.

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'Ari Was Done With Her'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Several insiders claimed Ari Emanuel washed his hands of working with Meghan Markle only nine months after signing her to WME.

However, the outlet's insider claimed tensions exploded shortly after the holidays in January 2024, when Markle allegedly had "an outburst," demanded a meeting, and "expected decks and plans" laying out her next moves in a visual slide presentation.

The alleged blowup reportedly sparked a dispute that became a breaking point.

"Ari was done with her," the insider claimed.

A second source reportedly confirmed the incident.

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WME Was Long Gone Before Netflix Fallout

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Netflix canceled 'With Love, Meghan' after two seasons.

Page Six's report came as Markle made her latest major push to finally strike post-royal gold. Her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, debuted just weeks later, followed by the launch of her As Ever pantry brand, a consumer venture backed by the streaming giant.

Emanuel's confirmation that WME cut ties with Markle in 2025 also revealed his agency wasn't around for the fallout, as Netflix axed With Love, Meghan in January following two seasons and a holiday special.

The platform also pulled the plug on its As Ever partnership in March, reportedly shipping a mountain of leftover inventory — including fruit spreads, honey, teas and wine — back to Markle and ending its financial stake in the struggling brand.

Variety reported in March that Netflix was "done" with the Sussexes, citing several company insiders who painted a picture of "poor communication" behind the scenes.

Sources also claimed Markle would "disappear" for long stretches during Zoom calls, with Netflix teams, including the marketing department, later allegedly told her sudden absence was because she had been offended by something said during the meeting.

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