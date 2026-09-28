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Home > News > Gisele Bundchen

'She Was Done': Gisele Bündchen Used Astrology to Confirm Marriage to Tom Brady Was Over, Author Claims

Photo of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 years.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Lars Anderson has shared new details of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's split in his upcoming book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the author, Bündchen informed Brady that she'd finally had enough and broke things off with just three simple words.

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'We're Not Compatible'

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Image of According to author Lars Anderson, Tom Brady's desire to continue his football career caused issues in his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.
Source: MEGA

According to author Lars Anderson, Brady's desire to continue his football career caused issues in his marriage to Bündchen.

“One day, Gisele, who is really into astrology, basically looked into the stars and told Tom, 'We're not compatible,'" a source close to the athlete shared with Anderson. "And just like that, she was done."

Anderson says Brady's desire to continue his football career created issues in the marriage. Allegedly, Bündchen wanted him to retire as early as the 2017 Super Bowl.

She allegedly brought the idea up shortly after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

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Gisele Bündchen Allegedly Pushed Tom Brady to Retire

Image of Gisele Bündchen allegedly starting pushing Tom Brady to retire in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Bündchen allegedly starting pushing Brady to retire in 2017.

"Would now be the perfect time to retire?" she allegedly asked the football legend on the field while others were celebrating his sixth Super Bowl win.

After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl, Bündchen allegedly wrote her then-husband a note. In it, she allegedly made it clear that she wanted Brady to dedicate more of his time to their family.

"She needed him to be present when he was at home, not responding to text messages on his constantly buzzing cell phone or replaying a game in his mind," Anderson claims.

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Gisele Bündchen Allegedly Wanted Help at Home

Image of Lars Anderson's book 'Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness' is scheduled to hit shelves on Tuesday, September 29.
Source: MEGA

Anderson's book 'Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness,' is scheduled to hit shelves on Tuesday, September 29.

"She needed more help with the kids. She needed the chance to sleep in just a few days a week. She needed more time for her own career," he claims.

A friend of Brady's, who is also a former football player, discussed some of the potential pitfalls of the relationship for Bündchen.

"The guy gets up at the crack of dawn, thinks all day about a game that is foreign to his wife, comes home and is in bed each night by nine," he explained. "He can't really eat out or go out without causing a scene. Everything he puts in his mouth tastes like s--t."

The pal added, "The whole lifestyle had to be getting tiresome for Gisele."

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When Did Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Divorce?

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Image of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized and announced their divorce in October of 2022.
Source: MEGA

Bündchen and Brady finalized and announced their divorce in October of 2022.

Bündchen and Brady finalized and announced their divorce in October of 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

In statements shared on their respective social media accounts, they described the breakup as amicable and emphasized their commitment to a peaceful co-parenting relationship.

Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness is scheduled to hit shelves on Tuesday, September 29.

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