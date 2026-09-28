'She Was Done': Gisele Bündchen Used Astrology to Confirm Marriage to Tom Brady Was Over, Author Claims

"She needed more help with the kids. She needed the chance to sleep in just a few days a week. She needed more time for her own career," he claims.

A friend of Brady's, who is also a former football player, discussed some of the potential pitfalls of the relationship for Bündchen.

"The guy gets up at the crack of dawn, thinks all day about a game that is foreign to his wife, comes home and is in bed each night by nine," he explained. "He can't really eat out or go out without causing a scene. Everything he puts in his mouth tastes like s--t."

The pal added, "The whole lifestyle had to be getting tiresome for Gisele."